palm sunday: Churches Readyfor Palm Sunday | Patna News

Patna: Churches in the city are all decked up for Palm Sunday, which marks the beginning of Holy Week of the Lenten season and the run-up to Good Friday and Easter Sunday. The churches will celebrate the festival in a traditional manner after a gap of two years as there will be no restriction on the number of devotees on the church premises this time.

Fr Pius Prashant SJ, parish priest of the Kurji Church, said the Holy Week will begin with the Palm Sunday and it will be celebrated like pre-Covid times.

At St Joseph’s Pro-Cathedral Church in Bankipore, the mass prayer will begin from 7am and the procession will led by Patna Archbishop Sebastian Kallapura from St Joseph’s Convent High School premises to the church.

The Palm Sunday celebration will also be held at Catholic Church, Padri…