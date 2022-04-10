Palm Sunday invites us to wear the robes of truth and justice.

Nigerian Bishop of Oyo Diocese, Emmanuel Badejo, shares his thoughts about what Palm Sunday is saying to our world today.

Vatican News English Africa Service.

What do you think makes Palm Sunday special?

Palm Sunday is the celebration of the triumphal entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem, where he was to be crucified. also known as passion sundayThis marks the beginning of Holy Week, the holiest week in Christendom. Christians celebrate the most intense moments of the Passion, Death and Resurrection of Jesus Christ. It is the first Sunday during the year when believers hear a full account of the Passion, Death and Resurrection of Jesus Christ during worship together.

What would you say, what is the special significance of this Sunday?

The Bible teaches…