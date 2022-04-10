palm sunday: Tough Search For Palm Trees | Lucknow News

Lucknow: As churches all over the world get ready to commemorate Palm Sunday, city churches are also making preparations for the ceremony but most of the members will not be getting palm crosses.

On Palm Sunday, Jesus had entered Jerusalem for one last time before his crucifixion.

According to tradition, church workers collect palm leaves before Easter to make a ‘cross’ with and give it to church members in the Palm Sunday service. However, in recent years, due to deforestation in many areas, palm tress have vanished from the city. Due to this, volunteers are having a hard time finding palm leaves.

Earlier, there were ample palm trees in the city but over the years, the number has reduced. There were some designated spots such as Kukrail forest, SGPGI forest, Old Jail Road and…