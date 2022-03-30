Paloma Faith says she can’t wait for the big outdoor show in Milton Keynes

Chart-topping singer-songwriter Paloma Faith says she “can’t wait” to appear in Buckinghamshire this summer when she appears at a huge outdoor summer show. The double platinum selling and Brit Award winning artist takes the main stage in Campbell Park, Milton Keynes on Friday, June 17, when the 40-year-old Only Love Can Hurt Like This singer will be playing all of her hits and more.

And he is happy to have the opportunity to play live again, especially when the live entertainment industry was badly hit by the coronavirus restrictions for so long. She said: “I can’t wait. That’s the only reason I do this career. I just love playing live – I love it.”

Singing is one of the many strings of his bow – in his BBC documentary ‘Paloma Faith: As I Am First…