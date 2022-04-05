Pamela Rook passes away: Punk queen Jordan Mooney dies at 66

Jordan Mooney has died at the age of 66 (Picture: Getty/Rex)

‘Queen of Punk’ Jordan Mooney, best known for her collaborations with fashion designer Vivienne Westwood and the Sex Pistols have died at the age of 66.

Punk muse – real name Pamela Rook – has died after a rare cancer diagnosis, her family has confirmed.

Issuing a statement about the death, Rook’s family said: ‘Jordan (Pamela Rook) has made a mark on this planet, whether as “The Queen of Punk”, or her veterinary work and To the countless award winning cats.

‘She lived life to the fullest and remained true to herself and others throughout her life.

‘She was completely trustworthy and respected by all who knew her. Jordan

Truly a blessed rare person.

‘She doesn’t want any speculation…