PAN Aadhaar link last date extended: Complete linking by this date to avoid making your PAN card inoperative

The last date to link PAN with Aadhaar has been extended. Under the provisions of the Income-tax Act, 1961, every person who has been allotted a PAN as on 1st July, 2017 and is eligible to obtain Aadhaar Number, is required to intimate his Aadhaar to the prescribed authority on or before 31st March, 2022. On failure to do so, his PAN shall become inoperative and all procedures in which PAN is required shall be halted. The PAN can be made operative again upon intimation of Aadhaar to the prescribed authority after payment of a prescribed fee.

In order to mitigate the inconvenience to the taxpayers, a window of opportunity has been provided to the taxpayers upto 31st of March, 2023 to intimate their Aadhaar to the prescribed authority for Aadhaar-PAN linking without facing…