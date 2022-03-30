PAN Aadhaar Link: One day left to link PAN with Aadhaar to avoid penalty or face consequencesa | India Business News

PAN Aadhaar Link: One day left to link PAN with Aadhaar to avoid penalty or face consequencesa | India Business News

NEW DELHI: The last date for linking the PAN (Permanent Account Number) card with the Aadhaar card is March 31. Failing to meet the deadline might make a person’s PAN card inoperative and attract a late fee.
The income tax department extended the deadline for linking of the PAN card with the Aadhar card by three months. The previous deadline was 30 September last year .
If linking is not done on time, the PAN card is likely to become inoperative. In addition, one might have to pay a fine of up to Rs 1,000.
Through the income tax department’s website, users can link the two unique identification numbers.

