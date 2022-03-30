PAN Aadhaar Link: One day left to link PAN with Aadhaar to avoid penalty or face consequencesa | India Business News

Dear Taxpayers,Here’s your final chance to file your belated ITR. The last date to file ITR for AY 2021-22 is 31s… https://t.co/vo1QqF9lvP — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia)

NEW DELHI: The last date for linking the PAN (Permanent Account Number) card with the Aadhaar card is March 31. Failing to meet the deadline might make a person’s PAN card inoperative and attract a late fee.The income tax department extended the deadline for linking of the PAN card with the Aadhar card by three months. The previous deadline was 30 September last year .If linking is not done on time, the PAN card is likely to become inoperative. In addition, one might have to pay a fine of up to Rs 1,000.Through the income tax department’s website, users can link the two unique identification numbers.