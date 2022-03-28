PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline: 7 important FAQs you should know

The last date to link PAN with Aadhaar is March 31, 2022. If both these documents are not linked by March 31, then there will be numerous consequences faced by an individual. For instance, if the PAN is not linked with Aadhaar by March 31, then firstly your PAN will become inoperative. Once the PAN becomes inoperative, then you won’t be able to conduct various financial transactions such as opening of bank account, investing in shares, mutual funds etc. or wherever quoting of PAN is mandatory such as lower deduction of tax from salary, interest income etc.

As per tax experts, once the PAN become inoperative and it has to be quoted/furnished somewhere, then he/she may be liable to pay penalty under the Income-tax Act, 1961. As per section 272B, a penalty of Rs 10,000 may be levied….