PAN-Aadhaar linking ‘deadline extended’ to this date but fees imposed from April 1, 2022

Even if you do not link your PAN with your Aadhaar number by end of the day today, your PAN will remain operative till March 31, 2023 and will not become inoperative as was earlier notified/indicated by the government. Essentially, the deadline to keep your PAN operative without linking it to your Aadhaar has been extended to March 31, 2023 from the earlier deadline of March 31, 2022. However, linking of PAN-Aadhaar from April 1, 2022, will cost you money. This was announced by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) via a notification dated March 29, 2022, and press release dated March 30, 2022.

