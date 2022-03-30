PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline on March 31: Know all about process, status check & penalty

NEW DELHI: The last date to link permanent account number (PAN) with the biometric Aadhaar is March 31.

As per section 139AA of the Income Tax Act, 1961, it is mandatory for all users to link PAN with their Aadhaar number, or else the former will become inoperative from March 31, 2023 . This would mean that users will not be able to conduct transactions where quoting PAN is mandatory, like mutual funds.

It is to be noted that, for people who miss the deadline, PAN will remain functional for 1 more year till March 2023, for filing ITR, claiming refunds and other I-T procedures.

In order to mitigate the inconvenience to taxpayers, as per notification dated March 29, 2022, a window of opportunity has been provided to taxpayers up to March 31, 2023 to intimate their Aadhaar to the…