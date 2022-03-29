PAN-Aadhar linking, ITR filing, bank account KYC: 5 important money tasks to complete before March 31

The current financial year is coming to an end on March 31 and so are deadlines for several money-oriented tasks. Deadlines for belated or revised income tax return (ITR) filing, PAN-Aadhaar link, bank account KYC, and KYC of demat and trading account also end on March 31, 2022, and earning individuals are advised to complete the same on or before the deadline.

To make sure that earning individuals do not miss out on the deadlines, we have created a list of top five tasks that one should complete on or before March 31, 2022:

1. Belated or revised ITR filing: The deadline for filing belated income tax return for FY 2020-21, or AY 2021-22 is March 31. Tax payers will not be able to file the same after the deadline has…