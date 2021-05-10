Pan can get rid of these diseases, which very few people will know

Lifestyle. Pan is considered auspicious in every way in Indian culture. There is some astringency in eating betel leaf, but those who eat it mix betel nut, catechu, lime and many other things in it. Let me tell you that paan has also been used for centuries in religion, rituals, spiritual and tantric activities. But paan can also get rid of many diseases.

1. Let me tell you that chewing with three grams of camphor three to four times a day can relieve the complaint of pyorrhea. Friends, it is important to be careful in its use so that the peak of the betel leaf does not get into the stomach.

2. For your information, tell me that the pan should be warmed and layer by layer to the place of injury in case of injury. Friends, this pain relieves within a few hours. If you have a cough, wrap hot turmeric in a pan and chew it.

3. According to many reports, if cough increases in the night, then celery should be chewed in place of turmeric. If the kidney is bad, then the pan should be used without adding anything.

4. The use of betel leaf is very effective in respiratory diseases. It should be applied on the chest continuously for one week after heating the oil of betel oil.