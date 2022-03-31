Panama vs Canada result: Canada top CONCACAF qualifying despite second loss

The second loss in three matches is not exactly the way Canada wanted to call off 2022 World Cup qualifying, but Les Rouges still topped the CONCACAF qualifying standings after a 1-0 loss to Panama.

Riding high on qualifying for the country’s first men’s World Cup in 37 years after a home win three days earlier, the Canadians were hoping to end the campaign with some momentum. But a goal from Panama’s Gabriel Torres a few minutes after the halftime break ended Canada as the winner despite attempts to equalize.

Canada’s second-half substitute Cyl Larin actually scored a goal with 10 minutes remaining, but the video review saw an offside that wiped out the equalizer. Larin would come close again on a few other occasions, including a stoppage-time header, and Jonathan…


