Panchathantram Telugu Movie (2021): Cast | Songs | Trailer | First Look | Release Date

Panchathantram is an upcoming Telugu anthology film written and directed by Harsha Pulipaka. It’s being produced by Akhilesh Vardhan and Srujan Yarabolu beneath the banner of Ticket Manufacturing unit in affiliation with S originals. The director says the movie is a complete of 5 tales with one emotion. In the meantime, the background music, tracks, and sound combine are composed by Prashanth R Vihari.
These days, Anthology motion pictures turn out to be the primary selection among the many viewers by experiencing their favourite actors and administrators at one place with totally different screens in a brief play. A few of the anthology motion pictures premiered in theatres and digital platforms like Ludo, Sillu Karupatti, Bombay Talkies, Lust Tales, and extra. The filmmakers unveiled the primary look poster of the Shivathmika Rajasekhar, who’s enjoying a key position. Marking her birthday, the makers revealed that she is enjoying a personality by the title of Lekha.
Panchathantram 2021 Film Particulars
|Director
|Harsha Pulipaka
|Producer
|Akhilesh Vardhan & Srujan Yarabolu
|Style
|Anthology Drama
|Script author
|Harsha Pulipaka
|Starring
|Naresh Agastya, Rahul Vijay, Shivathmika Rajasekhar, Divya Drishti, Vikas, Samuthirakhani, Swathi Reddy & Dr. Brahmanandam.
|Music
|Prashanth R Vihari
|Editor
|Garry BH
|Cinematographer
|Raj Ok Nalli
|Manufacturing Firm
|Ticket Manufacturing unit and S Originals
|Launch date
|2021
|Language
|Telugu
Panchathantram Film Forged
Listed below are the entire solid checklist of upcoming telugu film Panchathantram 2021,
Panchathantram Film Forged Reveal
Panchathantram Film Poster
Right here’s the poster for Shivathmika Rajasekhar, performs as Lekha within the film