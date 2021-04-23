ENTERTAINMENT

Panchathantram Telugu Movie (2021): Cast | Songs | Trailer | First Look | Release Date

Panchathantram Telugu Movie (2021): Cast | Songs | Trailer | First Look | Release Date

Panchathantram Telugu Film (2021): Forged | Songs | Trailer | First Look | Launch Date

Panchathantram is an upcoming Telugu anthology film written and directed by Harsha Pulipaka. It’s being produced by Akhilesh Vardhan and Srujan Yarabolu beneath the banner of Ticket Manufacturing unit in affiliation with S originals. The director says the movie is a complete of 5 tales with one emotion. In the meantime, the background music, tracks, and sound combine are composed by Prashanth R Vihari.

These days, Anthology motion pictures turn out to be the primary selection among the many viewers by experiencing their favourite actors and administrators at one place with totally different screens in a brief play. A few of the anthology motion pictures premiered in theatres and digital platforms like Ludo, Sillu Karupatti, Bombay Talkies, Lust Tales, and extra. The filmmakers unveiled the primary look poster of the Shivathmika Rajasekhar, who’s enjoying a key position. Marking her birthday, the makers revealed that she is enjoying a personality by the title of Lekha.

Panchathantram 2021 Film Particulars

Director Harsha Pulipaka
Producer Akhilesh Vardhan & Srujan Yarabolu
Style Anthology Drama
Script author Harsha Pulipaka
Starring Naresh Agastya, Rahul Vijay, Shivathmika Rajasekhar, Divya Drishti, Vikas, Samuthirakhani, Swathi Reddy & Dr. Brahmanandam.
Music Prashanth R Vihari
Editor Garry BH
Cinematographer Raj Ok Nalli
Manufacturing Firm Ticket Manufacturing unit and S Originals
Launch date 2021
Language Telugu

Panchathantram Film Forged

Listed below are the entire solid checklist of upcoming telugu film Panchathantram 2021,

Panchathantram Film Forged Reveal

Panchathantram Film Poster

Right here’s the poster for Shivathmika Rajasekhar, performs as Lekha within the film

Panchathantram Telugu Movie (2021): Cast | Songs | Trailer | First Look | Release Date

Panchathantram Film Teaser & Trailer

Panchathantram Film Songs

