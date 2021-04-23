Panchathantram Telugu Movie (2021): Cast | Songs | Trailer | First Look | Release Date

Panchathantram is an upcoming Telugu anthology film written and directed by Harsha Pulipaka. It’s being produced by Akhilesh Vardhan and Srujan Yarabolu beneath the banner of Ticket Manufacturing unit in affiliation with S originals. The director says the movie is a complete of 5 tales with one emotion. In the meantime, the background music, tracks, and sound combine are composed by Prashanth R Vihari.

These days, Anthology motion pictures turn out to be the primary selection among the many viewers by experiencing their favourite actors and administrators at one place with totally different screens in a brief play. A few of the anthology motion pictures premiered in theatres and digital platforms like Ludo, Sillu Karupatti, Bombay Talkies, Lust Tales, and extra. The filmmakers unveiled the primary look poster of the Shivathmika Rajasekhar, who’s enjoying a key position. Marking her birthday, the makers revealed that she is enjoying a personality by the title of Lekha.