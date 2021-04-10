ENTERTAINMENT

Pandian Stores 10th April 2021 Written Update: Meena learns of Janardhan’s plan

Pandian Stores 10th April 2021 Written Update: Meena learns of Janardhan's plan

Pandian Stores Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist

Today the episode begins Kannan is getting ready for college. Mulla brings a lunch box to Kannan. Kannan says Mulla that I have a friend who brings me lunch. Mulla says we give you a lunch box, why are you eating his lunch. Mulla asks Kannan who is that friend. Kannan keeps quiet without responding to Mulla.

Mulla keeps on questioning Kannan. Kannan tries to distract Mulla from that topic. Kannan tells her to bring pocket money. Mulla goes and brings pocket money to Kannan. Kannan packs everything. Mulla asks Kannan if you can do me a favor. Kannan asks what I should do. Mulla tells Kannan that Kasthuri forgot her ring when she came here. Mulla tells him to give it to Kasthuri. Kannan agrees and gets the ring. Kannan becomes overjoy to Aishwarya.

Kannan is eager to see Aishwarya at her home. Kannan looks at the ring and smiles. Mulla asks Kannan will you give it or steal it. Kannan says I will give it and leaves the house. Kannan reaches Kasthuri’s home to give the ring. Dhanam’s mother welcomes Kannan. Kannan is looking for Aishwarya. Kasthrui comes and welcomes him. Kannan gives the ring to Kasthrui and looks for Aishwarya.

Kannan asks Kasthuri where is Aishwarya. Kasthuri says she went to her hometown with her grandmother. Kannan gets upset and leaves the home. On the way to college Kannan meets Aishwarya. Kannan becomes overjoy after seeing her. Kannan tells Aishwarya to come to college. Aishwarya tells him to wait near the tea shop, I will come soon.

Kathir, Kumarasen, Moorthy are in the godown. They are checking the stocks. At that moment, Kumarasen ignores Kathir’s idea. Kathir argues with Kumarasen saying this use will pay off. Kumaran says we don’t have many workers who will deliver the products. Kathir says I will take care of delivering the products. Later, Jeeva and Kathir are in the godown. Mulla phones Kathir and tells him to do a sum. Kathir says I will do it afterward Jeeva’s brother is there. Jeeva overhears and gets suspicious. Mulla urges him to do a sum. Kathir agrees and takes a paper and writes the question. Jeeva notices Kathir’s strange behavior and questions him. Kathir diverts him. Jeeva says something is wrong with you. Kathir says I am your brother I will not go wrong and hide the paper from Jeeva.

On the other side, Janardhan is taking care of Kayal. Meena is busy with the account. The customer comes for billing. Janardhan tells the customer to get compliments while going. Meena gets offended and tells him to stop giving compliments. Meena says we make a profit why are you giving compliments. Meena says we pay more for compliments. Janardhan says this is a business strategy. Meena says Pandian store business was affected due to this supermarket. Janardhan’s manager says that was his plan. Janardhan stares at his manager. Janardhan plans to hit the Pandian store business so that Jeeva will take care of the supermarket.

Meena learns Janardhan’s evil plan and gets offended. Meena lashes out at Janardhan and leaves the supermarket.

with this, the episode ends…

