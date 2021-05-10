Pandian Stores 10th May 2021 Written Update: Mulla is displeased on have Malli home

Pandian Stores Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

Today the episode begins with Malli spending time with Murugan and Parvathy. Murugan regrets thinking of Malli’s life. Malli tells him not to regret her. Malli says to Murugan and Parvathy that I am living happily. Mulla comes to the place where Malli sits with Murugan and Parvathy. Murugan advises Malli. Malli is not ready to listen to Murugan’s advice.

Murugan says that if you had married Murthy you would have lived happily. Malli says I would not have been happier if I married Moorthy. Who will struggle with his brother and Lakshmi? Malli says Moorthy has nothing. Murugan says he has a house and a shop on his own. He is leading a happy life with his family. Malli says she has everything. Parvathy lashes out at Malli.

Parvathy scolds Malli that you can’t live with money. Malli argues with Parvathy that everything we will buy with money. Malli gives more importance to money. And she says she has enough money to live happily. Malli asks Mulla so that why Murugan married her here. Mulla intervenes and says Malli that Murugan and Parvathy are in a rented house. Mulla says Murugan sold everything. Malli insults Murugan for married Mulla to Moorthy’s family. Murugan says Mulla is happy with her husband. Dhanam comes to the place where Mulla and his family sit together. Dhanam tells them to stay in her house. Parvathy refuses and invites Malli to her house. Mulla says if you take Malli the neighbors will question you. Malli refuses to go with Parvathy. Dhanam tells Malli to stay in her house. Parvathy advises Malli while going. Malli didn’t listen to her.

Moorthy returns from the shop. He didn’t notice Malli. Moorthy thinks that she is Dhanam. He tells her to keep the money inside. Malli slowly looks back when Moorthy calls Dhanam. Moorthy is stunned after seeing Malli at his house. He is speechless. Later, Moorthy welcomes Malli. Malli is surprised when Moorthy greets her warmly. Malli thinks that Moorthy will anger when he sees me. Moorthy talks normally to Malli. She asks Moorthy if you are not angry with me. Moorthy smiles. Dhanam comes to the spot. Moorthy asks Dhanam where did you find Malli. Dhanam shares everything with Moorthy about Malli.

Later, Dhanam and Mulla clean the kitchen. Malli comes to the kitchen. Dhanam tells her to go and sleep. Malli refuses and talks too much. Mulla tells her not to talk too much. Malli asks Mulla how did you marry Kathir. Dhanam says they are leading a happy life. Dhanam says Malli that Mulla and Kathir are the best couples. Malli asks Dhanam why are you not angry with me. Danam says I will not have this happy life if you do not leave Moorthy. Dhanam says I am happy with Moorthy.

On the other hand, Kathir is waiting for Mulla. Mulla is displeased on having Malli home. She shares this with Kathir. Mulla fears that Murthy’s family will set her aside for the mistake made by Malli. Kathir comforts Mulla.

with this, the episode ends