Pandian Stores 11th May 2021 Written Update: Meena spots Moorthy and Malli together

Today the episode begins with Mulla is displeased on having Malli home. She shares that with Kathir. Kathir advises Mulla to speak freely to Malli. Mulla says Kathir that Malli questions Dhanam when we are in the kitchen. Kathir asks what Malli asked Dhanam. Mulla says that Malli asked Dhanam are you angry with me. Mulla says to Kathir that Dhanam replied I will not have this happy life if you do leave Moorthy. Mulla shares this with Kathir. Kathir is happy with Dhanam’s open-mindedness. Mulla says to Kathir that we should live like Moorthy and Dhanam. Kathir nods.

On the other Moorthy is waiting for Dhanam in his room. Dhanam comes late. Moorthy asks Dhanam where Malli is. Dhanam asks Moorthy why are you inquire about her. Moorthy reminds quietly. Dhanam says she is sleeping next to Lakshmi. Moorthy says Lakshmi will keep on talking. Dhanam says shall I go and sleep with them. Dhanam teases Moorthy when Moorthy talks to Dhanam about Malli. Later, Moorthy gets up to go to the washroom. Dhanam teases Moorthy that are you going to see Malli. Dhanam teases Moorthy and becomes overjoyed.

The next day, Malli comes to the back of the house talking on the phone. Moorthy is taking a bath in the bathroom. Moorthy forgets to pick up the towel. Moorthy thinks that Dhanam stands outside. He is asking for a towel. Malli refuses to take the towel when Moorthy asks. Moorthy asks for a towel from the bathroom. Malli gives the towel. Malli stands outside. Moorthy says Malli that I thought you were asleep. Malli says if I asleep who will give the towel to you. Malli apologizes to Moorthy for what she did. Moorthy and Malli talking about their past. Kathir notices them at the back of the house without disturbing them he goes inside.

Jeeva comes to dry the towel. Kathir stops him. Jeeva says I have to dry the towel. Kathir tells him to look. Moorthy and Malli chatting. Jeeva and Kathir stand there without going back to the house. Meena comes to the spots. Jeeva stops her. Meena spots Moorthy and Malli together and misunderstand. Meena goes and calls Dhanam. Meena brings Dhanam and tells her to look at Moorthy and Malli. Meena urges Dhanam to looks at Moorthy and Malli. Meena is taken aback by Dhanam’s open-mindedness.

Malli and Moorthy spend quality time together. Murugan comes to Moorthy’s home to take Malli to his house. Moorthy’s family sends Malli to her house. While going, Malli informs Moorthy’s family. Moorthy, Jeeva, Kathir, Kannan have gone to register the land in their name. They return home. Kannan goes to the college after registration. Moorthy successfully registers the land on his own. Moorthy gives money to Dhanam. Dhanam goes and keeps the money. On the other hand, Aishwarya is waiting for Kannan at the college. At that moment, someone is watching Aishwarya.

with this, the episode ends.