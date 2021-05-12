Pandian Stores 12th May 2021 Written Update: Prasanth meets Dhanam’s family

Pandian Stores Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

Today the episode begins with Aishwarya is waiting for Kannan in college. Aishwarya’s friend calls her. Aishwarya says I am waiting for Kannan to her. At that moment, Prasanth comes to the college. Prasanth spots Aishwarya in the college. He comes towards Aishwarya.

Prasanth introduces himself to Aishwarya. Aishwarya has already seen Prasanth with Malli. Prasanth says to Aishwarya that I am Malli’s son. They chat for a while. Kannan’s friend spots Aishwarya and Prasanth together. Aishwarya asks Prasanth what are you doing here. Prasanth says I came to talk to you. Aishwarya and Prasanth spend quality time together. Kannan’s friend misunderstood Aishwarya and Prasnath.

Prasanth says to Aishwarya that I will drop you off at home. Aishwarya refuses and says my friend will come. Aishwarya looking for Kannan. Aishwarya waits for a while. Kannan meets his friend. Kannan’s friend tells him to look at Aishwarya. Kannan gets hurt on seeing Aishwarya getting closer to Prasanth. Kannan gets hurts seeing Aishwarya with Prasanth. Kannan says to his friend that Aishwarya is waiting for me. In front of Kannan, Aishwarya goes with Prasanth. Kannan gets hurt and leaves the place.

On the other hand, Moorthy and his brothers return home by afternoon. The family spends quality time together. Meena asks Moorthy if the shops are closed. Moorthy tells Meena that due to the COVID the shops are closed by 12noon. The family sits together and chatting. At that moment, Meena hears the sound of a car in front of her house. She suspects it was Janardhan’s car sound. Meena tells Dhanam to look outside. Kannan teases Meena. Dhanam says there is no one outside.

Malli visits Dhanam’s home. The family welcomes Malli. Mulla asks Malli why you don’t inform me before coming. Malli says I came here to introduce my son Prasanth. Prasanth stands outside. Malli calls Prasanth. Moorthy and his family meet Prasanth. Prasanth didn’t know how to call them. Malli introduces Dhanam’s family to Prasanth. Kannan is shocked to see Prasanth at his house. Moorthy tells Prasanth to sit. Malli asks Mulla for a chair to sit on. Mulla tells her to sit down. She refuses to sit down. Jeeva gets up and gives his chair to sit on. Prasanth chatting with Moorthy. Kannan is jealous of Prasanth. The family spends quality time with Malli and Prasnath.

Jeeva is sitting sadly in his room. Meena asks Jeeva what happened. Jeeva says I have a headache. Meena rubs the medicine. Jeeva feels better when Meena rubs the medicine. They spend quality time together. Meena asks Jeeva if we will buy a new car with the rest of the money. Jeeva refuses. Meena argues with Jeeva when he refuses. On the other hand, Kathir is studying. Mulla brings coffee for him. Kathir is afraid of the intermediate exam. Mulla motivates him when he scares. Kathir fears the worst. Mulla tells him to attempt once. Mulla motivates Kathir.

with this, the episode ends.