Pandian Stores 15th April 2021 Written Update: Dhanam boosts Moorthy's confidence

Pandian Stores 15th April 2021 Written Update: Dhanam boosts Moorthy's confidence

Pandian Shops Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.internet

As we speak the episode begins with The household is getting one step nearer to executing their marketing strategy. Kathir, Jeeva, Kannan paste up the poster all around the villager. Mulla desires to see the posters. Kathir takes her and reveals the poster to Mulla. Mulla is impressed with Kathir’s efforts. Mulla appears to be like on the poster and boosts Kathir’s confidence. Kathir says this concept will repay.

The following day, morning Dhanam notices the posters in entrance of her residence. She is impressed after seeing the posters. Moorthy goes across the village to see their posters. Dhanam appears to be like on the posters. Moorthy reaches residence. Dhanam asks Moorthy the place you went this morning. Moorthy says I went to purchase a newspaper. Dhanam tells him to have a look at the poster. Moorthy says the poster is all around the village. Dhanam says this concept will repay. Moorthy is in dilemma with this concept.

Dhanam boosts Moorthy’s confidence. At that time, a neighbor goes to buy. Dhanam calls her and tells her concerning the doorstep supply. Dhanam tells her to cellphone to Pandian retailer and take the merchandise to the doorsteps. She asks will they ship a single product. Dhanam tells her to learn the poster. She reads the poster. Dhanam tells her to unfold this matter to their neighbor.

Later, Kathir, Jeeva, Moorthy come to buy as traditional. Kathir, Jeeva organize the store. Kumarasen involves the store. Kathir asks Kumarasen have you ever seen the posters. Kumarasen says this concept is not going to work on this village. Kathir argues with Kumarasen. Kumarasen says wasteful spending. Jeeva speaks in favor of Kathir’s thought. Kathir says this concept will repay. Moorthy tells Kumarasen to be quiet. Moorthy, Kathir, are eagerly ready for a name from the shopper. Kathir appears to be like on the cellphone eagerly. Kumarasen says nobody will cellphone. Jeeva tells him to be quiet. Kumarasen retains on discourages Kathir.

Kathir appears to be like on the cellphone. A buyer wants a milk packet so she notices the poster and rings to the Pandian retailer. Kathir turns into overjoy after getting a name. Kathir picks up the decision and asks for the product. Kathir goes to doorstep supply. The client praises Kathir for ship the product on time. Kathir is on cloud 9 when his doorstep supply thought turns into a runaway hit.

Kathir returns store after delivering the merchandise. Kumarasen retains on lamenting the identical. Jeeva tells Kumarasen to be quiet. Kumarasen says our enterprise will run if Janardhan closes the store. Moorthy asks Kathir should you ship the one merchandise, how will this repay. Kathir asks him to attend for per week for the advance. Later, A second buyer orders an inventory of things. Kathir takes the product and goes for doorstep supply.

Kumarasen says if we ship like this we received’t make any revenue. Jeeva tells him to be quiet. Kathir returns to the shop. Kumarasen laments the identical. Kathir and Jeeva cowl the mouth with tape.

with this, the episode ends.

