Pandian Stores 16th April 2021 Written Update: Kannan suggests an idea to improve their business

Pandian Shops Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.internet

Immediately the episode begins with Kathir, Moorthy, Jeeva return from the store. The household sits collectively and chats. Dhanam inquires Moorthy about doorstep supply. Jeeva says we acquired greater than fifteen orders. Meena gained’t imagine it. Kathir says we acquired greater than twenty calls. Jeeva intervenes and says some checks whether or not we’re choosing the telephone or not. Jeeva says some telephone and verifies if we ship a product to the doorsteps. Mulla asks if the orders are a number of or single. Kathir says right now I ship a single product. Jeeva says we acquired extra orders for single merchandise.

Jeeva says the villagers aren’t any conscious of doorstep supply, if it reaches the villagers, it’ll repay. Dhanam says this concept will repay. Kathir regrets that this commercial has not but reached the Villagers. Jeeva says we’ll put leaflets together with a newspaper so that it’s going to attain the villagers.

Kannan intervenes and suggests an concept to the Household. Moorthy makes enjoyable of Kannan when he comes up with an concept to enhance their enterprise. Nobody is able to hearken to his concept. The household makes enjoyable of Kannan. Dhanam tells the household to hearken to him. Kannan advises to create a WhatsApp for doorstep supply. Meena helps Kannan’s concept. Meena says these days we use a smartphone this may certainly repay. Mulla offers her smartphone to Kathir. Kathir refuses. The household authorised Kannan’s concept. The household spends high quality time collectively.

Later, Dhanam sits alone. Moorthy brings water for her. Moorthy and Dhanam spend high quality time collectively. Moorthy inquires Dhanam about his baby. Dhanam says your baby is under no circumstances subdued. Moorthy loves Dhanam. Moorthy pours out her like to Dhanam. Moorthy touches Dhanam’s stomach and feels the motion of the child. Moorthy talks emotionally to Dhanam. Dhanam escapes from the place.

Alternatively, Jeeva spends high quality time with Kayal. Meena feels jealous when Jeeva spends time along with her daughter. Meena tells Jeeva to place Kayal to sleep. Jeeva says I spend solely a while with my daughter why are you jealous of me. Meena says you didn’t spend time with me. Jeeva spends time with Meena. At that second, the telephone rings. Meena asks who calls right now. Jeeva says it is likely to be your father. Meena appears to be like on the telephone Janardhan is on the telephone. Meena gained’t choose up the decision.

Jeeva asks Meena why not take the decision. Meena shares Janardhan’s evil plan with Jeeva. Jeeva says Janardhan opened the grocery store to hit Pandian shops. Meena says Janardhan plans to hit your small business so that you simply take care of the grocery store. Jeeva says I do know his evil plan in order that I don’t wish to go there once you insist. Each spend high quality time collectively. Alternatively, Mulla tells him to maintain her smartphone. Kathir refuses. Mulla insists Kathir to review for some time.

With this, the episode ends.