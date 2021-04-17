Pandian Stores 17th April 2021 Written Update: Kathir’s doorstep delivery idea reaches the Villagers.

Pandian Shops Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.internet

At this time the episode begins with Kathir takes up a part-time job. The particular person instructs Kathir to place up the poster everywhere in the Village. He says the wage is 800 rupees a day. Kathir says I don’t need meals give me 1000 rupees. The particular person agrees to pay 1000 rupees for Kathir when he refuses meals and alcohol. Kathir agrees and will get the posters from that particular person. Kathir takes his work significantly and places up the poster everywhere in the village. Kathir completed his work. That particular person pays the wage.

Later, Mulla and Kathir are sleeping of their room. Hastily Mulla wakes up and will get down from the mattress with out disturbing Kathir. Mulla goes and will get the guide. Mulla fixing sums at that late-night with out disturbing Kathir. Kathir will get up from the mattress noticing Mulla. Kathir asks Mulla what are you doing? Mulla says this morning I attempted a sum however I don’t get the right reply, so I’m going as soon as once more this sum.

Kathir tells her to sleep. Mulla refuses. Kathir urges her to sleep. Mulla and Kathir high quality time collectively. Later, Mulla and Kathir are in the back of the home. Kathir suspects that the sum is unsuitable. Kathir calls Mulla and shares his suspicion with Mulla. Kathir says 2700 will come. Mulla asks how 2700 will come. Kathir tells her to do the sum. Mulla works out the sum in the back of the home. At that second, Meena involves the spot. Meena appears to be like at them and retains quiet with out being disturbed.

Mulla is fixing the issue. Meena overhears the dialog. At that time, Kannan involves the spot. Meena tells Kannan to have a look at them. Kannan asks Meena what’s going on. Meena tells him to be quiet. Kannan and Meena are available entrance of Mulla and Kathir. Meena questions Mulla and Kathir’s unusual conduct. Mulla and Kathir fumble when Meena questions.

Meena will get suspicious of Kathir and Mulla’s conduct. Later, Kathir goes to the store. A buyer wants a batter. The client notices leaflets of the Pandian retailer. The client calls the Pandian retailer and orders a batter for the doorstep supply. Kathir goes and distributes the product on time.

The client is impressed with doorstep supply. Jeeva and Meena come house at that time Kayal cries. Meena tells Jeeva to cease the bike. Meena tries to consolation Kayal. At that second, the villagers speak concerning the Pandian retailer’s doorstep supply. Jeeva overhears the dialog and turns into overjoy. Kathir’s doorstep supply concept reaches the villagers. The villagers hold speaking proudly concerning the Pandian shops. Meena intervenes and speaks with them in favor of the Pandian retailer. The villagers determine to purchase merchandise in Pandian shops.

The client rings up Pandian shops and orders merchandise. Kathir and Jeeva ship the products to their doorstep. Kathir’s doorstep supply concept turns into a runaway hit. Moorthy and his brothers are on cloud 9.

with this, the episode ends.