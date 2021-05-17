ENTERTAINMENT

Pandian Stores 17th May 2021 Written Update: Mulla lies for Kathir’s exams

Pandian Stores Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Story on Justshowbiz.net

Today the episode begins with Moorthy and his brothers are discussing buying a second-hand car. Moorthy and his brothers hide this from the family. They are in deep discussion. Meena and Dhanam come to the spot. Moorthy and his brothers stop the discussion when Meena and Dhanam come to the spot. Meena asks Moorthy we are going to buy a car. Moorthy says we are going to get a car in two days. Meena becomes overjoy. Dhanam could not believe it. She asks Moorthy if we are going to buy. Moorthy tells her to believe. Meena, Mulla, Dhanam are in cloud nine.

Mulla tells Moorthy to buy a big car so that the family members can go on it. Moorthy says we chose a convenient car for the family. Meena is on cloud nine. Meena says we all can go in it only if the car is spacious. Moorthy says there will be more space for all of our family to go. They are in deep discussion. Later, Dhanam tells Mulla to bring the dinner. Mulla gets up to bring dinner. Suddenly she gets cramps.

The family fears the worst. Dhanam asks Mulla what happened. Mulla says from morning itself I have severe pain in my leg. Dhanam tells her to sit for a while. Mulla says often I have a cramp. Moorthy advises Mulla to visit a doctor. Mulla refuses and says I will go tomorrow. Mulla screams out of pain. Moorthy tells Kathir to take Mulla to the hospital. Mulla refuses. Mulla says I will go tomorrow. The family goes inside.

Kathir takes Mulla to the room. Mulla walks normally after entering the room. Kathir questions Mulla. Mulla says I lie to the family. Kathir stands confused. Mulla says I lie to the family about getting cramp. Kathir asks Mulla why are you lie to the family. Mulla says I lie to the family for your exam. Mulla says we can’t tell the same lie to the family. Kathir tells Mulla to stay home. Mulla says I will be with you when you write the exam. Later, Mulla advises him to go to bed early. The next day, Mulla tells him to revise for a while. Mulla and Kathir come to the examination hall. Mulla waits outside.

On the other hand, At home, Dhanam is talking to someone on the phone. Moorthy calls Dhanam. Dhanam is busy on the phone. Kannan is waiting for Aishwarya. Kannan calls Aishwarya and tells her to come soon. Aishwarya teases him when he tells her to come soon. At that moment, Prasanth comes to the spot. Prasanth flirts with Aishwarya. Kannan gets jealous. Prasanth urges her to come in the car. Aishwarya refuses. Later, she goes with Prasanth. Kannan gets hurt.

Dhanam asks Moorthy if we are going to buy a car. Moorthy asks Dhanam why you have this suspicion. Dhanam teases him and goes inside. On the other hand, Kathir finishes the exam soon and comes out. Mulla asks Kathir how will you write your exam. Kathir says the students are teasing me. Mulla comforts Kathir.

with this, the episode ends.

