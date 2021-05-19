Pandian Stores 19th May 2021 Written Update: Meena is suspicious

Pandian Stores 19th May 2021 Written Update on Justhowbiz.net

Today the episode begins with Moorthy and his brothers select a big car. Jeeva settles some initial amount to the car. Moorthy and his brothers decide to get the car by tomorrow. The whole family is eagerly waiting for the arrival of a new car. The whole family sit together and chat about a new car. Meena asks Moorthy when will the car come. Jeeva says by tomorrow. Dhanam asks Moorthy if the car is big. Moorthy says we selected a big car. Meena asks Moorthy how big the car is. Moorthy says eight people can sit on it.

The whole family chats about a new car. Kannan tells Jeeva to teach the driving. Mulla tells Kannan to learn from Kathir. Kannan refuses to learn from Kathir. Kannan says Prasanth bring the car to college. To compete with Prasanth. Kannan decides to take the car to college. Kathir says we won’t give the car to college. Dhanam says we will not give the car to college. Kannan’s dream was shattered. Meena asks about the color of the car. Jeeva tells her to see it tomorrow.

Dhanam tells Moorthy to learn the driving. Moorthy nods. The family decides to go round after the car’s arrival. Moorthy agrees. Meena says I will go and sit in the front seat. Dhanam says Lakshmi will sit there. Kannan asks where will I seat. Kathir tells him to sit at the last. The whole family starts having colorful dreams about a new car. Meena is excited to see the car. Mulla asks the car’s name. Moorthy tells her to see it tomorrow. The family is excited to see the new car. Moorthy tells the family to go to sleep. They didn’t go to sleep. Later, they go to sleep.

The next day, Kathir and Mulla are getting ready to go to the exam hall. Kathir tells her to stay at home. Mulla says I will come with you. Kathir says you will sit there alone. Mulla says I will come. Kathir asks Mulla what will you tell to family. Mulla says I will tackle them and goes out of the room. Moorthy, Dhanam, Meena are sitting outside. Mulla lies to Dhanam that she is going to the hospital. Meena suspects Mulla. Moorthy asks Kathir when you will be back. Kathir reminds quietly. Mulla says within an hour. Dhanam tells them to go.

Meena suspects that Mulla and Kathir are hiding something. She shares this with Dhanam and Moorthy. She says I will find it. Moorthy informs Dhanam and going to get the car. Dhanam, Meena are eagerly waiting to see the new car. They look at the entrance. Dhanam phones Jaga and informs him that they are going to buy a new car. Dhanam invites Jaga to see the car. Later, Meena tells Dhanam to call Malli. Dhanam informs Malli that they are going to buy a big car. Malli could not believe it. Meena phones Kalai and informs the same. Kalai becomes overjoy. Meena tells Kalai to inform Janardhan.

