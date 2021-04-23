Pandian Stores 23rd April 2021 Written Update: Moorthy Showers Praises

Pandian Shops Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.internet

Right now the episode begins with Moorthy and Dhanam lash out at Mulla for campaigning. Meena and Kathir discuss in favor of Mulla. Dhanam asks Kathir why don’t you inform earlier than. Meena intervenes and says that Jeeva and I are going to marketing campaign. Dhanam tells her to not go. Meena says I wish to contribute one thing to the Pandian store. Dhanam tells Meena to not go for the marketing campaign. Meena is cussed together with her resolution. Meena informs the household and goes for the marketing campaign with Jeeva.

Meena tells Dhanam to maintain Kayal. Dhanam is in a match of rage with Meena. Mulla says I’ll take of Kayal. Jeeva and Meena go for a marketing campaign. Meena hesitates to speak. Jeeva motivates Meena. Meena and Jeeva take up the campaigning. She advertises the coupon to the villagers. The villagers are listening to the announcement. Jeeva and Meena are campaigning everywhere in the village. Meena tells villagers to purchase items on the Pandian retailer.

Later, The auto goes by the Meenakshi grocery store. Jeeva instructs Automan to go quick within the street. Meena instructs Automan to cease in entrance of the Meenakshi grocery store. He stops the auto in entrance of Meenakshi grocery store. Meena will get down from the auto and does the marketing campaign for Pandian shops. Jeeva tells her to not discuss in entrance of Janardhan. Meena talks in favor of Pandian shops.

Janardhan and His supervisor are in Meenakshi grocery store. Meena campaigns aloud. Janardhan’s supervisor comes out to see what is going on. Meena marketing campaign that there aren’t any high quality merchandise in Meenakshi supermarkets in order that Janardhan giving compliments to the merchandise. Janardhan comes out to see what is going on. Meena taunts Janardhan whereas campaigning. Meena insults Meenakshi grocery store in entrance of Janardhan.

Jeeva urges Meena to come back. Each depart the spot. Mulla is caring for the Pandian retailer. Moorthy arranges the merchandise for doorstep supply. Jeeva and Meena return to the store after the marketing campaign. Jeeva shares about Meena’s marketing campaign with Moorthy and Mulla. Moorthy tells Meena that in case your father sees your marketing campaign, he’ll scold you. Meena and Jeeva take a look at one another and laughs. Mulla asks Jeeva what occurred. Jeeva shares Meena’s taunts at Meenakshi grocery store with Moorthy and Mulla.

Meena visits Pandian shops the primary time. She seems to be across the retailer. Moorthy and Jeeva go for doorstep supply. Mulla and Mulla maintain the Pandian retailer. Later, Moorthy says we’re getting extra orders, we don’t have an individual to ship the products. Moorthy praises Kathir’s doorstep supply concept to Mulla.

Moorthy and his brothers return dwelling from the store. The household sits collectively and spends high quality time collectively. Moorthy praises Kathir, Mulla, Jeeva, Meena for making the plan a giant success. Moorthy is on cloud 9. Mulla invitations the household to eat. Moorthy is happy about his enterprise runaway hit. Moorthy thanks his brothers for his enterprise success. Moorthy praises Kathir and his concept.

the episode ends.