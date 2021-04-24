Pandian Stores 24th April 2021 Written Update: Meena takes care of Pandian store

Pandian Shops Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.web

Right this moment the episode begins with Moorthy praises Kathir, Jeeva, Mulla, and Meena for making the plan an enormous success. Moorthy praises Kathir and his doorstep supply concept. Moorthy turns into overjoy when his enterprise turns right into a runaway hit. Later, Kathir is ready for Mulla in his room. Mulla turns into overjoy when the household praises Kathir. She shares her pleasure with Kathir. Mulla tells Kathir to review for some time. It’s time for part-time work. Kathir lies to Mulla and tries to go to part-time work. Mulla tells him to not go. She threatens Kathir I’ll inform the household in the event you go. Kathir convinces Mulla. Mulla agrees. Whereas going out Kannan notices Kathir and questions. Kathir says Mulla will say and goes out.

Kannan asks Mulla the place he’s going at night time. Mulla fumbles when Kannan questions. Kannan makes enjoyable of Mulla. Later, Moorthy, Kathir, Jeeva, Kumarasen are within the store. Kathir provides the coupons and tells Jeeva to rely it. Kumarasen makes enjoyable of Kathir when he tells him to rely the coupons. Jeeva counts and says that fifty-six coupons are offered. They’re stunned by the coupons offered. Moorthy says I didn’t count on the coupons to be offered. Kumarasen says the identical to Moorthy. Moorthy says all this taking place due to Mulla and Meena’s marketing campaign.

Jeeva says Dhanam began the coupon distribution yesterday and as we speak now we have offered fifty-six. Kumarasen says Moorthy was fortunate to get Dhanam. Jeeva and Kathir reward Dhanam. However, Kasthuri and Aishwarya go to Dhanam’s dwelling. Kasthuri inquires about Dhanam’s well being. Mulla welcomes Kasthuri and Aishwarya. Aishwarya appears for Kannan. Kasthuri asks Dhanam the place is Meena. Dhanam informs Kasthuri she went to the Pandian retailer. Kasthuri asks Dhanam why are you ship her. Dhanam says they’re busy with doorstep supply, there isn’t a one to deal with the Pandian retailer. Aishwarya asks Dhanam the place are others.

Dhanam says they’re within the store.

Dhanam tells Mulla to convey juice for Kasthuri. Kannan appears at Aishwarya when Dhanam and Kasthuri discuss. Kasthuri is leaving. Kannan tells Aishwarya to remain. Aishwarya says Kasthuri that I’ll keep right here you come and choose me up after your work. Kasthuri agrees and he or she goes to complete her work. Aishwarya and Kannan take a look at one another. Dhanam notices them and tells Kannan to go inside.

However, Meena is taking good care of the Pandian retailer. Jeeva is stunned as Meena works relentlessly. Kathir returns to the store after the doorstep supply. Kathir feels too scorching. Meena brings a juice for Kathir. Kathir refuses to drink and says this juice prices forty rupees, I don’t wish to waste forty rupees. Moorthy says we is not going to take something from the shop and eat. Moorthy and Kathir go for doorstep supply. Kannan tells Aishwarya to remain of their dwelling. Aishwarya refuses to remain. Dhanam will get suspicious that they transfer nearer. Dhanam spots Kannan and Aishwarya collectively. Kannan and Aishwarya get caught in her arms.

with this, the episode ends.