Pandian Stores 29th March 2021 Written Update: Jaga visits Moorthy’s home

Pandian Stores Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net
Today the episode begins with Kannan is talking with Aishwarya on the phone. Mulla notices Kannan. Kathir comes near Mulla. Mulla tells Kathir that he is talking to someone. Kathir and Mulla question Kannan. Kannan fears the worst. Mulla snatches the phone and inquires Kannan.
Kannan reminds quietly. Kathir questions Kannan about Aishwarya. Kannan scares when Kathir questions Aishwarya. Kannan replies that she is my friend. Kathir advises him. Kannan goes inside. Kathir shares with Mulla that spot of Kannan and Aishwarya together. Mulla tells Kathir to keep an eye on Kannan. All of a sudden Kathir kisses Mulla. Mulla becomes speechless.
Kathir looks at Mulla romantically. Dhanam calls Mulla. Mulla goes inside. Kasthuri shares out her grief with Dhanam and Meena. Mulla goes to the room. Kasthuri calls Mulla and asked her to sit and listen to the grief. Mulla refuses and goes inside. Kasthrui urges Mulla. Dhanam tells Mulla to come and sit. Mulla sits along with them. Kasthuri starts to share her grief. Suddenly, Kathir arrives. She calls Kathir to listen to her grief.
Kathir goes inside. Kasthuri urges him to listen to her grief. Mulla shows the sign to Kathir and tells him not to sit. Kasthuri compels Kathir. Kathir sits along with them. Kasthuri starts sharing her grief with the family. She creates a scene in front of the family. The family loses his calm. Kannan tries to escape from the place. Kasthuri notices Kannan and urges him to sit. Kasthuri tells Meena to call Jeeva. Meena says he is taking care of Kayal, he won’t come. Dhanam questions Kasthuri. Kasthuri says Jaga sends out of the house and cries. The family tries to comforts Kasthuri.
Meena tries to escape from the place. Kasthuri urges everyone to sit. Kasthuri inquires Dhanam about Moorthy. Dhanam says he is sleeping. Kasthuri tells her to call Moorthy. Dhanam tells Kasthuri to go and sleep. The family goes to sleep. Mulla and Kathir spend quality time together. Mulla advises Kathir to pursue education. Kathir says this is not the age study. Mulla tries to brainwash Kathir. Kathir is eager to study. Mulla requests him to study. Kathir says if I go to school at this age everyone will insult me.
Mulla says I will guide you, no need to go to school. Kathir agrees to pursue his education upon Mulla’s request. Kathir’s big decision. Mulla becomes overjoy with Kathir’s decision. Mulla hugs Kathir. Kathir and Mulla spend quality time together. The next day, Kannan is sleeping in the hall. Kasthuri wakes up and sits in the hall. Dhanam puts kolam. Kasthuri inquires Dhanam about Mulla.
All of the sudden, Jaga arrives at Moorthy’s home. Jaga questions Kasthuri. Kasthuri creates a ruckus when Jaga visits Moorthy’s place. Kasthuri screams. The family comes to the spot. Kasthuri screams that Jaga is beating her. Moorthy questions Jaga. Jaga asks Kasthuri why are came here. Dhanam tries to comforts Kasthuri.
with this, the episode ends…