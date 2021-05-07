Pandian Stores 7th May 2021 Written Update: Kathir gives an idea to Moorthy

Pandian Stores Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

Today the episode begins with Moorthy wins the age-old legal battle. The family is eatery waiting for Moorthy and Jeeva. Dhanam and the family are worried about the verdict on Moorthy’s inheritance property. Kathir comforts Dhanam that we are going to wins the case. Moorthy and Jeeva come home sad. later, he announces to the family that he wins the court case. The family is on cloud nine. The family decides to pay Radhika. And they plan to build a supermarket. The family feels elated. Later, Moorthy, Jeeva, Kannan, Kathir sit together and chat.

They are discussing why to do with the money. Moorthy shares his struggles with his brothers. At that moment, Kannan yawns. Moorthy tells him to go and sleep. Moorthy and his brothers are feeling tired. Moorthy tells them to go and sleep. They refuse and spend time together. Moorthy tells Jeeva to call Radhika and inform her that the money is ready. Jeeva says I will inform. Moorthy asks his brothers that if we build a supermarket with the rest of the money.

Kathir says there is already a supermarket in our town if we build one more we won’t make a profit. Jeeva and Kannan say the same thing to Moorthy. Moorthy asks his brothers what we will do with that money. They are thinking about what to do with the money. Kannan intervenes and tells him to arrange a tour.

Moorthy stares at Kannan. Kannan tells Moorthy to buy a LED tv. Moorthy refuses. Kannan tells Moorthy to build a room for him. Kathir stares at him. Moorthy tells him to go and sleep. Kathir gives an idea to Moorthy. He advises to opens any shop except the supermarket. Moorthy asks what shop we will open. Jeeva recommends some shops like a clothing shop or a hotel. They think for a while. Later, they go to sleep.

The next day, Dhanam goes to the temple. She thanks God for winning the court case. The flower fell the basket. Dhanam calls that person and going to give the flower. Dhanam calls her to give the fallen flower. Malli gets the flower from Dhanam. Dhanam becomes happy to see Malli. Dhanam introduces herself to Malli. Malli avoids Dhanam. Dhanam introduces herself as Moorthy’s wife. Dhanam tells about his family to Malli. Dhanam questions Malli’s whereabouts. Malli hesitates to talk to Dhanam.

Dhanam informs Malli that Mulla married Kathir. Malli looks at Dhanam’s tummy. Dhanam says that I am pregnant after fifteen years. Dhanam says I am happy with Moorthy. Dhanam inquires about Malli’s husband. Malli says he passed away. Dhanam worries for Malli. Dhanam asks Malli are you staying alone? Malli says I am with his son Prasanth. Dhanam asks for her mobile number. She refuses to give. She says to Dhanam that I don’t like to meet anyone else and goes.

The family is on the discussion. Dhanam thinking of Malli. She informs the family that tomorrow someone is going to visit our home. The family wonders who will be?

with this, the episode ends.