Pandian Stores 8th May 2021 Written Update: Malli meets Murugan, Parvathy

Today the episode begins with Dhanam recalled meeting Malli at the temple. She remembers Malli’s past. Dhanam decides to reunite Malli with his family. Dhanam plans without sleeping. Mulla notices Dhanam. Mulla questions Dhanam changed behavior. Dhanam tells Mulla to invite Murugan and Parvathy home. Mulla asks Dhanam why should I call them? Dhanam tells her to invite. Mulla asks Dhanam what’s the matter. Dhanam tells her to see it tomorrow. Dhanam remembers Mulla to call Murugan and Parvathy. The next day, The family sits together. Dhanam offers coffee to everyone.

Dhanam looks at the entrance often. Moorthy notices Dhanam. Later, Murugan and Parvathy visit Moorthy’s home in the morning. The family welcomes them. Kathir inquires about Paravthy’s health. The family spends quality time together. Murugan asks Mulla why did you call us. Mulla says Dhanam told me to invite. The family looks at Dhanam. Dhanam tells them to drink coffee first. Parvathy and Murugan refuse. Parvathy asks Dhanam why are you invite us. Dhanam tells Parvathy that I want to see you so that I called you.

Moorthy receives a call. He is getting ready to go to the shop. Dhanam tells him to stay for a while. Moorthy says to Dhanam that I have urgent work and tells his brothers to go to the shop. Moorthy informs Murugan and Parvathy and leaves the home. The family is waiting for a while. Murugan asks Dhanam what’s the matter? why are you called us? Dhanam tells them to wait for a while. To divert them she goes and brings coffee for them. Jeeva and Kathir getting ready to shop. Dhanam tells them to start for a while. Dhanam looks at her mobile. Malli calls Dhanam. Dhanam tells them to stay. Dhanam goes out to invite Malli.

Dhanam welcomes Malli. Malli hesitates to come. Dhanam says everyone is there. Malli refuses to come inside. Dhanam urges Malli. Dhanam goes inside. Malli comes to Moorthy’s home. The family looks at Malli and speechless. The family is furious after seeing Malli at their home. Meena asks Kannan if this Malli. Kannan nods. Lakshmi gets furious and tells her to go out of the home. Lakshmi screams terribly and tells her to go out of the home. Malli gets tenses and decides to go out. Dhanam tells Lakshmi to be quiet.

Parvathy lashes out at Malli and tells her to go out of the home. Parvathy beats Malli. Meena and Dhanam comfort Parvathy. Murugan and Parvathy scold Malli. Parvathy asks Malli what are you came here. Malli says Dhanam invited me. Lakshmi tells Dhanam to send Malli out of the home. Dhanam informs the family that Malli’s husband passed away. The family worries about Malli. Murugan asks Malli are you staying alone. Mallu says I am stating with his son Prasanth. Kathir stares at Malli when she talks to him. Later, Malli talks to Mulla. Mulla refuses to talk with Malli. Dhanam introduces Kayal and Meena to Malli. Malli spends quality time with the family.

