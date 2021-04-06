ENTERTAINMENT

Pandian Stores: How will Mulla hide the secret from his family?

Pandian Stores: How will Mulla hide the secret from his family?

Pandian stores Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News, and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

Vijay Tv popular show Pandian Stores entertain the viewers every day with a lot of twists and turn in their storyline. Moorthy and Dhanam sacrifice a lot to raise their brothers Kannan, Kathir, Jeeva. Will things change when the brothers get married?

In the latest episode, it’s shown that Moorthy planned to open a departmental store. Janardhan planned to acquire land. Dhanam worried about the family’s financial situation. Kannan stole the money to help Aishwarya. Murugan spotted Aishwarya and Kannan together. Kathir decided to pursue his education upon Mulla’s request. Kathir received certificates from the school. Mulla purchased books for Kathir. Kathir and Mulla decided to hide the secret. Mulla decided to guide Kathir in his studies. Meena became suspicious when she brought the books inside.

In the upcoming episode.. Kannan will talk to Aishwarya on the phone. Moorthy will advise Kannan. Kannan will tease Moorthy when he gives advice. Mulla will motivate Kathir to pursue his educational dreams.

Kathir will select a poem from the book and recites the poem. Mulla and Kathir will spend quality time together. Mulla will tutor Kathir to help him in his studies. Mulla will read aloud. Mulla and Kathir will hide the book from the family. Meena will suspect Mulla. Kathir will lie to the family.

Will Meena find out the truth? How will Mulla hide the secret from their family? When will Kannan reveal the truth? How will Moorthy arrange the money?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes. To know what is going to happen next in your favorite show Pandian stores, keep watching the serial and stay tuned to this space for new daily updates.

