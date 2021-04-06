Pandian stores: Meena is going to look after the supermarket

Pandian stores Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News, and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

Vijay Tv popular show Pandian stores entertain the viewers every day with a lot of twists and turn in their storyline. Moorthy and Dhanam sacrifice a lot to raise their brothers Kannan, Kathir, Jeeva. Will things change when the brothers get married?

In the previous episode, it’s shown that Moorthy planned to open a departmental store. Janardhan planned to acquire land. Dhanam worried about their family’s financial situation. Kannan stole the money to help Aishwarya. Murugan spotted Aishwarya and Kannan together. Kathir decided to pursue his education upon Mulla’s request. Mulla purchased books for Kathir. Kathir and Mulla decided to hide the secret. Meena became suspicious when she brought the books inside. Mulla motivated Kathir to pursue his educational dreams. Mulla helped Kathir in his studies.

In today’s episode, we see, Meena walks out saying I will find out the truth. Mulla advises Kathir to write the exam. Mulla tells him to swear that I will write the exam no matter how many obstacles come my way. Kathir swears to Mulla. Jeeva is getting ready to go to the shop. Meena informs the family that Janardhan slipped in the bathroom and there is no one to take care of the supermarket. Meena requests Moorthy to send Jeeva to the supermarket. Meena decides to look after the supermarket. She asks permission from her family.

In the upcoming episode. Meena will go to the supermarket. Will Meena find out the truth? How will Mulla hide the secret from their family? When will Kannan reveal the truth? How will Moorthy arrange the money?

