ENTERTAINMENT

Pandian stores: Meena is going to look after the supermarket

Avatar
By
Posted on
Pandian stores: Meena is going to look after the supermarket

Pandian stores Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News, and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

Vijay Tv popular show Pandian stores entertain the viewers every day with a lot of twists and turn in their storyline. Moorthy and Dhanam sacrifice a lot to raise their brothers Kannan, Kathir, Jeeva. Will things change when the brothers get married?

In the previous episode, it’s shown that Moorthy planned to open a departmental store. Janardhan planned to acquire land. Dhanam worried about their family’s financial situation. Kannan stole the money to help Aishwarya. Murugan spotted Aishwarya and Kannan together. Kathir decided to pursue his education upon Mulla’s request. Mulla purchased books for Kathir. Kathir and Mulla decided to hide the secret. Meena became suspicious when she brought the books inside. Mulla motivated Kathir to pursue his educational dreams. Mulla helped Kathir in his studies.

In today’s episode, we see, Meena walks out saying I will find out the truth. Mulla advises Kathir to write the exam. Mulla tells him to swear that I will write the exam no matter how many obstacles come my way. Kathir swears to Mulla. Jeeva is getting ready to go to the shop. Meena informs the family that Janardhan slipped in the bathroom and there is no one to take care of the supermarket. Meena requests Moorthy to send Jeeva to the supermarket. Meena decides to look after the supermarket. She asks permission from her family.

In the upcoming episode. Meena will go to the supermarket. Will Meena find out the truth? How will Mulla hide the secret from their family? When will Kannan reveal the truth? How will Moorthy arrange the money?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes. To know what is going to happen next in your favorite show Pandian stores, keep watching the serial and stay tuned to this space for new daily updates.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
755
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
755
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
750
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
734
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
726
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
721
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
680
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
645
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
608
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
603
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top