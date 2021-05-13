Pandian stores: Mulla will encourage Kathir

Pandian Stores Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Vijay Tv popular show Pandian stores entertain the viewers every day with a lot of twists and turn in their storyline. Moorthy and Dhanam sacrifice a lot to raise his brothers Kannan, Kathir, Jeeva. Will things change when the brothers get married?

In the previous episode, Kannan opened up his problem to Aishwarya. Kasthuri and Aishwarya visited Dhanam’s home. Meena noticed Aisharya’s fondness for Kannan. Moorthy won the court case. Moorthy decided to build a shop. Dhanam met Malli at the temple. Dhanam decided to reunite Malli with his family. Dhanam invited Malli to Moorthy’s home. The family got furious after seeing Malli at their home. Moorthy met Malli. Murugan and Parvthy accepted Malli. Kannan misunderstood that Prasanth and Aishwarya move closer. Malli introduced Prasanth to Dhanam’s family.

In the upcoming episode, The family will spend quality time together with Kayal.

Mulla will suggest to open a beauty parlor.

Meena will support Mulla. Moorthy will disapprove of Mulla’s idea. Meena will decide to share her idea with the family. Meena will hesitate. Jeeva will tell her not to tell.

Meena will share her idea of buying a car with the family. Jeeva will fear the worst when the family reminds quietly. Mulla will support Meena’s idea. The family will support Meena’s idea. Moorthy will decide to buy a car with the rest of the money.

Mulla will lie to the family. Meena will suspect Mulla. Malli and Prasanth will visit Dhanam’s home. Prasanth will make fun of Moorthy’s vehicle.

Will Moorthy buy a new car? When will Kathir inform Moorthy about Kannan?

Will Kathir have time to study?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes. To know what is going to happen next in your favorite show Pandian stores, keep watching the serial and stay tuned to this space for new daily updates.