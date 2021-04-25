ENTERTAINMENT

Pandian stores: Will Dhanam scold Kannan and Aishwarya?

Pandian shops Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.internet

Vijay Television well-liked present Pandian Shops entertain the viewers day by day with numerous twists and switch of their storyline. Moorthy and Dhanam sacrifice rather a lot to boost his brothers Kannan, Kathir, Jeeva. Will issues change when the brothers get married?

Within the earlier episode, it’s proven that Moorthy deliberate to open a departmental retailer. Janardhan deliberate to accumulate land. Dhanam anxious about their household’s monetary state of affairs. Mulla motivated Kathir to pursue his instructional desires. Mulla helped Kathir in his research. Kathir advised an thought to enhance their enterprise. The household authorized Kathir’s thought. Meena discovered Janardhan’s evil plan. The household labored collectively to enhance their enterprise. Kathir’s doorstep supply thought reached the Villagers. Mulla compelled Kathir to check. Meena and Mulla determined to take up the campaigning. Meena taunted Janardhan whereas campaigning.

In in the present day’s episode, we see, Moorthy praises Kathir, Jeeva, Mulla, and Meena for making the plan an enormous success. Moorthy praises Kathir and his doorstep supply thought. Moorthy turns into overjoy when his enterprise turns right into a runaway hit. Kathir lies to Mulla and goes to part-time work.
Kasthuri and Aishwarya go to Dhanam’s house. Aishwarya seems for Kannan. Kasthuri asks Dhanam the place is Meena.
Dhanam informs Kasthuri she went to the Pandian retailer. Kannan seems at Aishwarya when Dhanam and Kasthuri speak. Dhanam will get suspicious that they transfer nearer.
Jeeva is stunned as Meena works relentlessly. Kannan tells Aishwarya to remain of their house. Dhanam spots Kannan and Aishwarya collectively.

Will Kathir have time to check? How will Kathir cover the key from their household? When will Kannan reveal the reality? How will Moorthy prepare the cash?

All these questions will probably be answered within the upcoming episodes. To know what will occur subsequent in your favourite present Pandian shops, preserve watching the serial and keep tuned to this house for brand new TMT updates.

