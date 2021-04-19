Pandian Stores: Will Kathir have time to study?

Pandian Shops Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.internet

Vijay Television standard present Pandian shops entertain the viewers daily with a variety of twists and switch of their storyline. Moorthy and Dhanam sacrifice so much to boost his brothers Kannan, Kathir, Jeeva. Will issues change when the brothers get married?

Within the earlier episode, it’s proven that Moorthy deliberate to open a departmental retailer.Janardhan deliberate to amass land. Dhanam apprehensive about their household’s monetary state of affairs. Meena grew to become suspicious when she introduced the books inside. Mulla motivated Kathir to pursue his academic goals. Mulla helped Kathir in his research.Janardhan was irritated when Jeeva was not able to take care of the grocery store. Kathir steered an thought to enhance their enterprise. The household permitted Kathir’s thought. Meena discovered Janardhan’s evil plan. The household labored collectively to enhance their enterprise. Kathir’s doorstep supply thought reached the Villagers.

In at the moment’s episode, we see, Moorthy and his brothers are busy in Pandian shops.

Kathir’s doorstep supply thought turns into a runaway hit. Mulla brings lunch to Pandian shops. Kathir and Kumarasen take care of the Pandian shops whereas Moorthy and Jeeva eat. Moorthy appreciates Mulla’s meals. Kathir and Mulla spend high quality time collectively. Mulla tells Kathir to check throughout his work breaks. Mulla takes out the books and tells him to check for some time within the store. Kathir hides the books from Kannan.

Kathir talks to Kasthuri with out studying.

Moorthy appreciates Kathir’s doorstep supply thought.

Will Kathir have time to check?

How will Mulla cover the key from their household? When will Kannan reveal the reality? How will Moorthy organize the cash? Will Meena discover out the reality?

