Pandya Store 10th April 2021 Written Update Today Twist – firstpostofindia

Pandya Store 10th April 2021 Written Update

Pandya Store 10th April 2021 Episode Written Update Serial By Star Plus. Read Pandya Store 10 April 2021 (10/04/2021) Written Updates With firstpostofindia.com

Newscast Live Days: Monday To Saturday

Current Begin Update: 10th April 2021:(10/04/2021)

Read Pandya Store 10 April 2021 Written Episode update on Our Official site Firstpostofindia.com. Now, Pandya Store 10th April 2021 Written Episode Update Starts with Prafula requests that Jagat accept her to Suman’s home as she doesn’t confide in Shiva. He can hurt Raavi. She contends with Jagat and leaves.

In the interim Dhara goes to Suman and requests that she check the ‘aarti’ plate. Suman chides her for destroying her child’s satisfaction and said her not to come before her. Dhara cries.

On the Opposite side, Hardik brings Anita home and said where’s the ointment. At Suman’s home, Dhara implores God for Shiva and Raavi.

She requests that God eliminate the scorn from their souls and load up with adoration. She hears the dol sound and goes to invite the love birds. She offers Suman to take out, yet Suman reproves her and speaks she will go all alone.

Rishita prevents Dhara from taking ‘aarti’ stunning everybody. Dev said Rishita for what good reason she halted Dhara. Rishita speaks that Dhara can’t invite her, since she’s not Dev’s mom and requests Suman to play out the custom.

Prafulla tells that Rishita is correct and insults Dhara speaking she doesn’t have her own children. Prafula gets glad that Rishita is acting precisely how she would have preferred Anita to act.

Then Hardik tends Anita and gives her medication. Anita expresses gratitude toward him. Here Rishita speaks that Dhara is likewise the little girl-in-law of this house and requests that Suman do the aarti. Shiva speaks that Dhara understands what’s best for this house, and nobody go in until Dhara takes their ‘aarti’.

Dev stringently tells that Dhara will take their aarti and inquires as to whether she needs to remain here. He adds that Dhara and Suman have the same status for them and advises her that they got hitched on account of Dhara. Hardik and Anita have a discussion about Raavi and Shiva.

Hardik guarantees Anita that Shiva will keep Raavi upbeat and gestures of recognition Shiva. Rishita speaks that they got hitched on the grounds that she arrived at the mandap. She adds that Dhara attempted to get Dev hitched to that young lady.

Shiva intercedes and tells that her name is Raavi and she likewise has a similar status as her in this house. They will go in when Dhara will play out the custom. Dev concurs with Shiva, yet Rishita speaks there’s a distinction between having the situation with a mother and being a mother.

Gautam mediates and upholds Dhara. Shiva tells to Rishita that Dhara is their mom and cautions her not to absolute a word against Dhara else he will fail to remember their connection. Dhara requests that Shiva remains with Raavi.

Next-Day Show Update: Pandya Store 12th April 2021 Written Update

