Pandya Store 13th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Rishita apologizes to Raavi

The Episode starts with Raavi misunderstanding Shiva and going to beat him. She asks Shiva not to torture Krish. Shiva and Raavi argue. Krish says I m glad you are fighting for me, but why. She says I have seen what he was making you do. Krish asks her to come with him. Gautam says think of Raavi by making her apart from Dev’s matter, think of her as a friend, if this happened with your friend, would you help her or leave her alone, Raavi is broken, we are just hurting her more, is it right to punish her, when she isn’t at fault. Krish asks Raavi what happened to her, become the old cheerful Raavi, she was so cool before.

She says you know what happened with me. He says I know, you don’t look good as Devdas, end the sad mode, if you don’t respect yourself, then no one will respect yourself. Gautam says Raavi is innocent like a kid, once you befriend her, then she will shower her life, I m sure you both will become good friends, make one try at least, think how to get Shiva and Raavi close, are you understanding what I mean to say. Rishita nods. Dhara looks on.

Rishita says I m sorry. Gautam smiles. Rishita goes. Gautam holds Dhara’s hand. She smiles. Prafulla is still on the way with Suman and Anita. She gets tired taking the luggage and pulling Suman’s chair by the chair. Suman asks her to come when she feels better. Anita takes Suman. Prafulla curses Suman. Dhara says what magic you did, Rishita didn’t argue with you. Gautam says girls understand me, there is no magic, we should make dear ones know their mistake with love and rights. She says yes, I scolded her in anger. She says if I was there, maybe I could have done that too, I have learnt this from you, you have also won my brothers by love and right, I have to go to market now. She hugs him and says you have some magic.

Krish says I didn’t come to give Gyaan. Raavi asks why did you come. He says sit here, tell me, what happens when you are in love. She says I can just say that when love happens, it looks like a fairytale, it looks beautiful, sometimes you feel hungry and sometimes you don’t like to eat. Krish says this doesn’t happen to me. She asks why are you asking this. He says for general knowledge. He gets a message from Shiva… its right time, take Raavi’s things from the room and go, we have to work out the plan tonight. Raavi asks what are you hiding. Krish says nothing, GK, stay here. She asks why. He says its fresh air, its good for health. He goes. She says he is saying right, weather is so good. Krish says I was doing your work, I was stopping Raavi, go and stop her. Shiva says don’t give me Gyaan, since when she did become your friend. Krish says don’t be jealous, you also become her friend.

Shiva comes on the terrace and sees Raavi smiling and enjoying the breeze. He hides. She sees him and catches him. He says I just came to have fresh air, you say. She says underwater diving, didn’t you see what I was doing. He asks her to take phone and call Prafulla. She says I don’t need it. He asks why are you crying since morning, this lake seems filled by your tears. She says you always find excuses to fight with me, I decided not to fight with you, I used to ignore you before, let me go. He says go if you want, I didn’t hold your hand. She goes. He holds her dupatta. He thinks our plan will fail if she goes. She says you caught my dupatta. He tucks the dupatta in his bracelet. He says its stuck here, you also stay here. She says something is going on in your mind, I won’t stop. She goes. Suman, Anita and Prafulla reach the Dharamshala. Suman asks who will take the bags. Suman goes to see her room. Prafulla says I want a big room. Dhara says Kaka ji called, he wants things for the shop, Dev isn’t here. Gautam says I have sent him, ask him to talk to Kaka, I will go now. She asks aren’t you forgetting something. She gives his wallet. He says I thought I got lucky, we will try and send Shiva and Raavi somewhere outside. They see Rishita going to Raavi. Rishita stops Raavi and says I m sorry.



Krish gets caught by Raavi. Shiva lies to Raavi. He says Krish has an identity crisis, he likes to dress up like girls.

