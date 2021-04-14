Pandya Store 14th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Rishita creates a scene – TMT Updates

Pandya Retailer 14th April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with Krish asking the place shall I hold Raavi’s luggage. Dhara asks him to be delicate in the direction of Raavi, she can also be his Bhabhi now. He says wonderful, the place shall I hold the luggage. She says we don’t have any further room, I’ll give the storeroom to Dev and Rishita. Gautam appears to be like on and says you gained’t give away the storeroom, you’ll stay awake outdoors. She says its not about me, two new bahus have are available in the home. He says Raavi and Rishita will really feel dangerous. She says we had embellished our title for Dev and Raavi, simply Raavi has misplaced on this drama, we will no less than give her a superb room. He says sure, what is going to Rishita suppose. She says I’ll clarify Rishita, I’ll order a mattress for them tomorrow. Prafulla tells Shiva in regards to the rasam.

She asks him to handle Raavi. Raavi asks her to beat up Shiva, he has deliberately married her, think about he has taken your gold bangles. Prafulla beats him. He will get offended and argues with Raavi. Prafulla says you may’t speak to her like this, you married her, respect her. He says no manner. Raavi says I’ll kill you. She slaps Shiva and suffocates his neck. Shiva falls lifeless. Prafulla says now its good, he was asking me to go to hell, see Raavi has killed you, you may’t take my bangles now. Shiva will get up and holds her hand. She will get shocked and screams. Her dream ends. She says such a nasty dream. Anita asks what occurred. Prafulla says we’ll get Raavi again dwelling, its simply loss for us, name your lawyer pal. Anita refuses.

Prafulla says simply name your pal. Shiva says I m going to the store, I can’t keep again. Dhara says you gained’t go, shift to my room. Gautam says Kaka will deal with the store. Dhara asks Dev to shift to storeroom, the place Gautam and she or he have been shifting. Dev says you ready the storeroom for your self and Gautam, I’ll speak to Rishita, don’t fear. She says she simply bought married right here, its not proper to make her do changes, she would have desires, you didn’t spend any second in peace, you want that room now. Gautam says I don’t need any argument now, Shiva rush to the room, Dev you go to the storeroom, Krish take away the decorations. Dhara says I’ll get them. Shiva places the luggage within the room. The bag opens. Rishita asks Dhara to indicate her room. Kalyani cries for Rishita. She sees her pic. She will get Dev’s quantity to name. Bua stops her. Kalyani says I urge you, let me speak to Rishita as soon as. Bua says no want, Janardhan is dying to take revenge, and also you need to name Rishita. Dhara asks Raavi to go to her room. She asks Dev to take Rishita.

Shiva sees Raavi’s present for Dev. Raavi cries. Dhara takes her. Rishita sees the storeroom. She says we will’t make a begin on this room, sorry, I can’t keep right here. She goes out and says I gained’t keep in that room, I didn’t go away my household to reside such a life. Dev says we now have to remain there. Rishita asks how can I keep right here. Shiva says we didn’t come to name you, we’re center class folks, she ought to understand it, Dhara had given the room for you and your spouse. Rishita sees Dhara’s room and smiles. Dhara asks Shiva and Dev to not combat. Rishita says Dev and I’ll keep on this room. She throws out Raavi’s luggage. She says Shiva stated this room is for Dev and his spouse, I m his spouse, not Raavi, I’ve a proper on this room, Dev is elder than Shiva, so I m the elder bahu, I’ve a proper on this room. Dhara says I m the eldest then, it was my room, this room has Raavi’s proper. Rishita says however I m Dev’s spouse, I’ve a proper on it, if you happen to give it to Raavi, then you’re doing partiality with me, when Dev is mine, then room shall be mine. Raavi cries.

Precap:

Shiva asks Dev to take Rishita to Janardhan’s home and change into ghar hjamai. Gautam raises hand on Shiva. Dev scolds Rishita and defends Raavi.

