Pandya Store 14th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Shiva lies to Raavi

The Episode starts with Rishita saying I had hurt your heart. Raavi sees Gautam and Dhara. Gautam nods. Rishita says I just crossed my line, I m very sorry. She goes. Gautam says everything will be fine here, I will get late if you don’t leave me. Dhara kisses him and says you get lucky today. He leaves. Krish takes cosmetics from Raavi’s room. She comes and asks what are you doing here in my room, what are you hiding. He says nothing. She sees the cosmetics. He runs to Shiva. She asks Shiva to see him, he is taking girls’ items. Krish says its my life, its Shiva’s work to explain her. He runs away. Shiva says let him go, don’t say anything. She says I will tell Dhara. He says no, don’t tell Dhara, please.

She asks how did you say please, what happened, don’t be shy. He says I don’t know how to tell you, why is Krish taking those items, let me think, I mean I m going mad thinking that. She asks why. He says because… come with me, I will tell you. Suman gets a room. She asks Prafulla to let her take the bed, she is elder, she can’t sleep on the floor. Prafulla stares. Suman asks her to sit. Prafulla gets angry. Suman recalls talking to Anita about leaving Gautam in mandap. She says you would have got everything, money, family and love, why did you do this. Anita says I was mad to come in Prafulla’s words, forgive me. Suman asks why didn’t you use your mind, your life got ruined, stay away from Prafulla, you use your mind and live. Anita says yes. Suman thinks Prafulla made my life hell, I will never forgive her and trouble her a lot.

Shiva says how to explain you. Raavi says say it fast. He says Krish has identity crisis, he wants to be SRK inside, he is becoming Kajol inside. She asks what are you saying, so he took the kajal. He says yes, he likes he dress up like girls and deck up. She gets shocked. Krish goes somewhere. She asks but how. Shiva says who is illiterate between us, its me, you went to college, you should know. She says enough, its fine, acceptance is happening in society, there is nothing wrong. Shiva says so I didn’t say anything. She says poor Krish, it would be difficult to hide his identity, why is this happening here. Shiva says he said someone is going wearing a red ribbon but I had seen Rajvir Singh there. Krish hides the cosmetics. Shiva says Raavi, you don’t tell to anyone, if anyone know then…. swear on your first enemy and say you won’t tell anyone. He acts to cry. She goes. He says I got saved today, sorry Krish, you had to make you feminine. Shiva messages Krish that everything got fine. Suman asks Prafulla to get the food. She asks her to make dal. Prafulla gets dizzy. Suman asks her to clean the place. Raavi goes to Dhara. Dhara asks did Shiva do anything again. Raavi says no, I want to tell you something imp, but someone has made me swear, I will tell you anyway. Dhara asks what happened.

Raavi says you don’t get worried, it will be shocking, but listen to me, Krish is becoming Radha from within. Dhara asks what do you mean. Raavi says Krish likes to use cosmetics these days, he took items from my room, his elder brother told this to me. Dhara asks Gautam. Raavi says no, one who fights with me everyday. Dhara asks Shiva. Raavi says yes, he said Krish is interested in guys. Dhara asks did you go mad, are you fine, its not possible, Krish is my son, I know him. Raavi says Shiva told this to me, don’t ask him, he made me swear, if Krish wears ghagra choli and comes, you will be shocked. Dhara worries. Prafulla gets tired working. She asks Suman to give her clothes. Suman says wear Anita’s suit. She laughs and says our clothes won’t fit you, I will give you money to get new clothes. Dhara says we should find out if its true or not. Krish sings Mai ladki tu ladka…. They look on.

Precap:

Rishita says Dev you are doing this drama to scare me. She gets shocked seeing Krish and faints down. Dhara comes there.

