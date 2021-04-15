Pandya Store 15th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Dev defends Raavi – TMT Updates

Pandya Retailer fifteenth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with Raavi asking Rishita to cease insulting her. She says Dev you don’t have braveness to take a stand, I advised you my emotions, why didn’t you collect braveness to inform me the reality, I understood that Dev isn’t in my destiny, you additionally settle for this and cease insulting me, I don’t need Dev or this room. She cries and runs away. Prafulla talks to lawyer. Jagat will get the papers and checks. He’s shocked. He asks lawyer to go away. He asks Prafulla how can she get Raavi divorced. She says Shiva is mad, I can’t tolerate him. He says I do know he’s pure gold, he’ll hold Raavi completely happy. Gautam asks Krish to make resort reserving for Shiva and Raavi.

Shiva asks why, I didn’t change like others, I can modify anyplace in the home, Dev acquired grasping after marrying a wealthy lady. He taunts Dev and asks him to change into a Ghar jamai. Gautam raises hand on him. Dhara stops him. Jagat says you might have ruined Anita’s life, I received’t allow you to damage Raavi’s life. He tears the divorce papers. She says you don’t get anything to taunt me, I’ll get Anita married, I swear on you. He worries on her false swear. Gautam says we are going to keep the identical, Shiva you need to keep in mind the bounds of relations while you discuss to Rishita. Shiva apologizes to them. Dhara says your new life began now, will you break the household, I didn’t increase my three kids like this. Shiva says I get offended when anybody insults you and Gautam, this isn’t proper, its occurring as a result of some folks modified. He goes. Prafulla asks Jagat to make prayers for Anita and Hardik.

He appears at her. Dev says I didn’t assume flawed for anybody, however I’ve given sorrow to everybody, I m sorry. He goes. Rishita asks what’s his mistake, why do you insult him at all times. Dhara says I m making an attempt to deal with every little thing. Gautam says every little thing will likely be high quality. He hugs her. Janardhan asks the person concerning the enterprise. The person says the consumers refused to purchase the grains. Janardhan says I run the market. The person says they know you and saved the situation, your concern ended there. Janardhan says I acquired insulted due to Rishita, Bua received’t let me do something, however I’ll disguise this and do one thing for positive. Prafulla involves Anita. Anita asks shall I write kirana checklist now. Prafulla says no, present curiosity in Hardik. Anita says I don’t like him. Prafulla says you can be single if you happen to lose Hardik, simply write about his likes and dislikes. Shiva involves Raavi and says we acquired married, you might be my spouse, we now have to remain collectively, if I can tolerate you, then you may as well tolerate me. Raavi sprays fragrance and says I can’t keep right here. He says go and wash my garments, do my spouse’s obligation. She scolds him.

Shiva asks her to make meals for him. She shouts shut up. She will get a stick. She says I used to be helpless to marry you, I knew you’ll declare your husband’s proper. He says sure, go and get the oil to therapeutic massage my leg. She says I’ll hit you. He disappears. She drops the stick. She sits crying. Shiva remembers the household. Krish comes and says youthful ones endure between the elders’ combat. Shiva says we’re brothers, don’t overlook. Krish hugs him and goes. Rishita says I can’t consider that its my marriage ceremony night time at present, Dev simply come. Dev involves the room. Rishita dons the ghunghat. He sits upset. She says I simply know that we acquired married, its our marriage ceremony night time at present. He says you simply consider your self, why can’t you consider Raavi’s ache, her life is ruined, you simply look after your self, you have been combating for a room, you didn’t assume for Gautam and Dhara, you don’t look after anybody. Rishita says you take care of everybody, besides me, you might be scolding me, I do know Shiva was pressured to marry Raavi, why are you telling me, he might have refused, why did he get Raavi’s burden. Dev says Raavi isn’t a burden.

Precap:

Raavi scolds Shiva and says we will by no means unite, you married me to hassle me. Shiva says we hate one another.



Replace Credit score to: Amena