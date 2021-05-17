Pandya Store 17th May 2021 Written Episode Update





Pandya Store 17th May 2021 Episode starts with Shiva setting the speaker. He says there will be a ghost performance at night. He also goes and dances. Rishita complains to Dev. Krish says I didn’t call her foolish. Rishita says he said I don’t understand anything, ask him to apologize. Gautam says why are you asking Dev, I had told you that Krish will apologize. Krish says I m sorry. Dev says he has apologized, he is younger, he would be joking. Rishita says he is misbehaving, you think he is joking. Dev asks her to go. He say the meeting was successful, I have done it well. He gives the money. She thinks he is strange, he cares for the business, he doesn’t care for my insult. Dev asks Rishita to come with him for a talk. They go. Gautam scolds Krish. Dhara asks him to stop him. She defends Krish. She says Krish, you should not talk to Rishita like this, she is your Bhabhi. Krish goes.

Rishita says you didn’t make Krish apologize, you are really bad, we had a big fight, you didn’t convince me and left, you don’t care for me. Dev says I care for you, I know Krish can never misbehave with you. Krish angrily rehearses the dance. He says I will teach a lesson to Rishita today. Rishita asks am I lying, Gautam made him apologize, right. Dev says I know, you would have told something to Gautam in anger, I know Gautam would have slapped him, it means I m saying right, when we expect younger ones to respect us, then we should also respect elders. She says no, I will go to my dad’s house, I will not bear the insult here.

Suman gives money to Prafulla and says donate it to the poor from my side. Prafulla asks Anita to make khichdi for them. Suman says Anita got tired all day, you make it. Prafulla says no, she is my daughter, not bahu to say anything bad, this is the difference between daughter and bahu, daughter understands mum’s pain well, but you won’t know this difference, you have no daughter, its lucky people to have daughters, i have two daughters. Suman looks on.

Shiva sees Raavi and thinks she told everything to Dhara. He acts to faint. She worries and gets water. She asks him to open eyes. She checks his heartbeat. He gets up and makes her away. He says don’t show me fake happiness, you would be happy that I had fallen here. She asks are you mad. He says you planned to kill me, you broke my promise and went to tell everything to Dhara.

Prafulla taunts Suman. She says Anita, make the khichdi. Anita goes. Suman thinks sons forget mum after their marriage, but daughter is own, Prafulla, I will make your daughter my daughter. Shiva and Raavi argue. She says I didn’t tell anything to Krish. He asks who had told her, I had seen you, I understood you told something. She says I didn’t take your name, I didn’t break the promise. He asks how did you tell Dhara. She says I won’t tell you, get away now. He says you were saying you won’t fight with me, look at yourself. He goes. Dev smiles and tries to convince Rishita. She says I won’t agree easily. Dev says fine, its your wish. Haal e dil…plays… She smiles. He hugs her.

Krish does the makeup and gets ready. He says Rishita, save yourself from my fear if possible, because I m coming. He gets shocked seeing Gautam. Shiva comes and sees Krish. He throws a blanket over Krish. He collides with Gautam. Krish goes. Shiva makes Gautam busy in talks. Gautam says mum said he is coming, she didn’t come. Shiva says she is smart, don’t worry, she will come. Gautam asks what’s Dhara’s saree doing under this sheet. Krish and Shiva worry. Gautam goes to pick the saree.



