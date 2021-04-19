Pandya Store 19th April 2021 Written Episode Update • TMT Serial Update

Pandya Retailer nineteenth April 2021 Written Episode Replace, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

Pandya Retailer nineteenth April 2021 Episode begins with Dhara doesn’t go as we would like, the ups and downs fill colors in life, prepare, get the chunri alongside, groom and bride tie the knot and exit of the home. Raavi cries. Janardhan speaks to the goon. He says it’s a must to do the work right this moment, I ought to get the excellent news earlier than sundown. The goon asks him to not fear. Gautam says I acquired 21 sarees for Rishita. Dhara thanks him and says Rishita will like all this. She asks Dev to see the fits and sarees, Gautam acquired this for Rishita, go and provides it to her. Dev asks what’s the necessity.

Dhara says its shagun, I don’t suppose her Maayka will ship shagun, so I requested Gautam to get this. Dev thanks Dhara and Gautam. He says I’ve damage you a large number, even then you take care of my happiness. Dev hugs them. Dev sees Shiva. Shiva will get as much as go. Dev stops him and says no matter adjustments, however a reality won’t ever change, you might be my brother. He hugs Shiva. All of them hug. Krish says they forgot me once more and hugs them. Yaadon ki baraat….performs…

Dhara says Dev, ask Rishita to put on any saree she likes and prepare for puja, take the garments. Dev goes. She asks Shiva to prepare, put on new garments for puja. Shiva goes. Kalyani sits to eat. Bua stops her and says don’t eat, else you received’t look unwell, make a sick face. Rishita likes the saree. Dev exhibits the garments. She likes the garments. He says sarees come from woman’s Maayka. She says it didn’t come, so you bought it, thanks, I favored all of the sarees, its like my style. He says thank Dhara, she had despatched Gautam to get this, that is referred to as household to consider everybody’s happiness, I m glad that you simply favored Dhara’s selection, prepare now. He will get Bua’s name and asks her to not name once more. Bua says Kalyani is unwell, she is lacking Rishita. Rishita takes the decision and says you might have ignited hearth in our lives, don’t do this quaint concepts, I do know what you’ll do if I come house. Bua will get indignant and says she is intelligent, she received’t get trapped in my plan.

Kalyani says your planning flopped. Each the {couples} prepare and are available. Krish says they each have damage one another at evening. Shiva asks Krish to not say a lot. Krish says I m saying the reality. Dhara asks him to make good kurta for puja. Shiva says I like these garments. Suman comes. Dhara asks them to take blessings. Suman blesses each the {couples}. Suman asks them to go away for temples. The goons see the Pandya household leaving for the temple. Gautam asks shall I get somebody for you additionally. Krish says I’ve sworn to by no means get married after seeing my brothers. Dhara says we’re getting late for puja, come. Shiva’s bike breaks down. He asks Raavi to get down, she is an issue. They argue. He checks the bike. He will get troubled by daylight.

Raavi notices this and stands in entrance, spreading her pallu to shadow him. He asks her to sit down, they’ve to go away. They depart. Gautam and Dhara attain the temple. He prays for Dhara and full household. He fills sindoor in Dhara’s maang. He says you don’t pray for your self, I assumed to wish for you. She says I pray for you all for my happiness. He says so I prayed for you. Goons cease Shiva and Raavi. Raavi will get scared. Shiva argues with the goons. Raavi says don’t argue with them. Shiva says it’s possible you’ll not belief me, I can deal with them. She says we will depart. He says its due to you. Dhara prays for Dev and Shiva’s lives. The goon hits on Shiva’s head. Raavi shouts. Shiva fights the goons. He will get crushed up badly. He falls unconscious. She asks him to please rise up.

