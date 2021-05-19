Pandya Store 19th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Dhara declares her decision

Pandya Store 19th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Krish asking Rishita to get up, he is Krish… Dhara calls out Rishita. Krish says I can get caught, sorry. He runs away. Dhara comes and gets shocked seeing Rishita. She asks what happened, how did you come here. Rishita faints. Dhara shouts Gautam. Shiva sees Raavi going. He worries. Krish runs and collids with Raavi. They both fall down. Raavi gets shocked seeing him in a saree. Dev comes to Rishita and asks what happened. She gets conscious. She hugs him. Dhara says maybe she got scared. Raavi says it means Rishita got scared of you. Krish says I will explain later, let me go now. He gets shocked seeing Gautam. Gautam gets angry and asks what’s all this Krish. He asks Krish to come with him. He takes Krish.

Dhara and Dev get shocked seeing Krish in a saree. Rishita says it was him. Dev says Krish. Gautam says Krish has scared Rishita. Dev gets angry. He asks why did you do this, I fought Rishita for you, what did you do, tell me. Shiva comes and gets worried. Dhara asks Raavi to handle Rishita. Dhara gets a stick and beats up Krish. She asks how did you do this, if anything happened to Rishita then… Krish screams. Everyone looks on.

Shiva asks Gautam to stop Dhara. Gautam asks Dhara to stop it. Dev says stop. Dhara says no one will come between us. Shiva comes in between and says its not Krish’s mistake, it happened because of me. They all look at him. Dhara says you too, if you are also involved in this, then I won’t leave you, why did you do this. Gautam asks her to stop. She says don’t dare to come between us. She beats Shiva also. She asks why did you do this, I want an answer. Dev asks Gautam to stop Dhara, they will silently bear the beating. Gautam says Dhara won’t stop at this time, she is very angry. The stick breaks. Dhara asks Krish to lift the stick and give her. Krish gives her the stick. She beats Shiva and Krish. Krish says you can beat us, Rishita always insulted you, we couldn’t stop her. Shiva says he is right, Rishita didn’t do anything good till now, she always insulted you and Gautam, she didn’t accept this family. Dhara says you know Rishita is your Bhabhi, not your childhood friend or sister. Shiva says she is Dev’s wife. Dhara asks who is Dev. He says my brother. She says your elder brother, who is Rishita for you. He says Bhabhi. She says you both will just call her Bhabhi, don’t take her name. She asks Krish to just call Rishita as Bhabhi. She throws the sticks. They cry. Dev feels bad for them. Dhara asks them to apologize to Rishita. They sit down on their knees and fold hands. They apologize to Rishita. Rishita cries and hugs Dev.

Shiva and Krish apologize to Dhara and Gautam. Gautam stops Dhara. Dhara says I m fed up of you all, I try to keep everyone together, you all like to stay shattered, then shatter away, don’t come close to me, you all have a problem with each other, fine then, I will decide that until we are staying here together, you all won’t stay with me. Shiva says but… She shouts get away Shiva, stay away, make food for yourself and eat separately, I know it well, you want to live your life your way, make your own house, you all aren’t my responsibility now. They all cry. Dhara says Raavi, make food for yourself and Shiva, he is your responsibility, give him food or make him stay hungry.

Raavi says but I didn’t do anything. Dhara says Shiva is your husband, right, you and Shiva are each other’s responsibility now, no one will come to me with complains. She says Rishita likes to have own kitchen, own life with Dev. Dev says but I like to stay with you all. Dhara says you both will stay away from me, Krish is my responsibility, I m helpless, he will stay with me, but I will beat him if he does something. She says Krish, Raavi and Rishita are equal to my status, you aren’t a kid to not understand this. Gautam says you are angry, its not right to take a decision in anger. Dhara says my decision won’t change, Maha Mrityunjay jaap will start tomorrow, Suman can come anytime, she will be hurt seeing you fight, you all don’t think about it, she shouldn’t know anything about this, else I will leave you all and Gautam also, its a promise to you all. They all get shocked.



Precap:

Suman meets the family. She hugs them. She asks Prafulla to see the happiness of four sons and three bahus. Prafulla jokes on them.

