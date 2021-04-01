Pandya Store 1st April 2021 Written Episode Update • Tele Serial Update

ENTERTAINMENT

Pandya Store 1st April 2021 Written Episode Update

Pandya Store 1st April 2021 Written Episode Update

Pandya Store 1st April 2021 Written Episode Update

Pandya Store 1st April 2021 Episode starts with Raavi imagining Dev. She goes from the window to see Dev. Dhara compliments Dev. Suman comes and says you spent the day in getting decked up, you didn’t come to see me. Dhara says I was busy in work. Suman says you think you got promoted, you didn’t become Saas, I m the Saas. Suman asks how did you get hurt. Dhara makes an excuse. Suman says you didn’t come since morning. Dhara cries and hugs her. Suman says its enough. Everyone hugs Suman. She laughs.

Prafulla and Anita look for Raavi. Gautam asks Dhara to leave some tears for Raavi. Krish says Raavi will come happily, Shiva will cry. Dhara makes Dev sit for tilak. Janardhan says Rishita ruined my respect, what will I tell relatives, why I kept her marriage in hurry. Bua says calm down, focus on the marriage. Suman says Dhara wants everyone to praise you. Dhara signs no. Suman asks Dhara to do the tilak with her. Everyone holds Suman’s hand. Dhara cries and hugs Dev.

Bua asks Kalyani to make Rishita ready, baraat has come. She scolds Janardhan for marrying Kalyani. He says leave it, what’s the use to talk old things. He goes. Dev says I will have water and come. Gautam asks Krish to get water. Suman says get juice. She asks Shiva will he come like this in the marriage. Shiva says I will get ready and come. Suman asks everyone to get ready.

Rishita asks Kalyani to help. Kalyani asks Rishita to get ready, Dev is marrying someone. She scolds Rishita and asks her to get ready. Raavi comes home to meet Dev. Shiva holds Raavi when she falls. She says you didn’t see a beautiful bride like me, right. He says you look like a monkey. She says I know I m looking very beautiful, tell me now. He jokes on her. She gets angry and says your name should be Bhootnath. He says I will hate you, you think my hatred will get less if you get married and come home. She stumbles. He holds her. Their pearl beads get stuck. She says you want to hate me, Lord wants you to love me. They argue. He asks her to go, wait for baraat. She says I will meet Dev when he comes. She leaves. Gautam says get mum to the wedding hall in a car. Hardik says fine, I have called a car for pick up, you go to the wedding hall. Suman says I m worried because Hardik is here. Gautam says I will get the baraat. Kanta comes and praises Dhara. Suman says I have managed everything, Dhara didn’t become a mother. She gets upset. Shiva and everyone dance in the baraat. Rishita cries. Dhara dances in the baraat with everyone. Lo chali ji….plays…

Precap:

Pandya Store 2nd April 2021 1st April 2021 Written Episode Update Precap :Shiva sees Rishita looking at the baraat. Rishita cries and shouts to Dev. Dev worries.

