Pandya Store 21st April 2021 Written Update Today Twist – TMT

Pandya Retailer twenty first April 2021 Episode Written Replace Serial By Star Plus.

Newscast Reside Days: Monday To Friday

Television Present Language: Hindi

Present Start Replace: twenty first April 2021: (21/04/2021)

Learn Pandya Retailer 21 April 2021 Written Episode replace on Our Official website TMT.com. Now, Pandya Retailer twenty first April 2021 Written Episode Replace Begins with Shiva and Raavi look shocked. Shiva cautions Janardhan. The thug inquires as as to whether they need to execute each the younger woman and child.

Janardhan tells which younger woman, he requested to abduct simply Dev and Shiva. The hooligan speaks a younger woman was there with him, in order that they hijacked her too. The hooligan inquires as as to whether he ought to free the younger woman. Janardhan admonishes the thug and speaks that he’ll come and cuts the decision.

Kamini slaps Janardhan. She tells that Rishita beforehand embarrassed them and now he has completed seizing.

Janardhan tells that he’ll present a factor or two to the pandya household so no one got down to wreck with him. Kamini solidly speaks that she is going to take care of this matter and requests that he hush up. Prafula and Jagat go to Suman’s dwelling in search of Raavi. Suman inquires as to why they’re in search of Raavi.

Prafula tells that Raavi’s phone is turned off from morning. Suman turns Prafula’s ear and speaks that her kids have gone to the sanctuary and the phone is turned off so no one upset them.

Suman requests that they depart. Prafula sits exterior of the home and tells that she received’t depart till she meets Raavi.

on the Reverse facet, Ravi contends with Shiva. Kaminu calls the thugs and rigorously tells that the hooligans shouldn’t take Janardhan’s identify no matter whether or not they get captured. On the sanctuary, Dhara drops the puja plate by chance. Dhara feels unsteadiness. Gautam holds her. Dev offers Dhara water.

Gautam inquires as as to whether she’s wonderful. Dhara tells that she’s wonderful and requests Raavi and Shiva. Then Shiva figures out unfasten his legs and makes an attempt to determine get away. Reverse facet on the sanctuary, Gautam and Dev ensures Dhara that nothing will occur to Shiva and Shiva and Raavi will come. Dhara requests to name Shiva.

Raavi yells watching a reptile. Shiva stated her to not yell else the hooligans will come. Raavi will get terrified and conceals her face in Shiva’s chest. Different hand Krish illuminates Gautam, Dhara and others that he companion noticed a couple of thugs hijacking Shiva and Raavi.

Dev tells that Janardhan should’ve kidnapped them. Rishita protects Janardhan and speaks that he has nothing to do with Shiva and Raavi.

Dev tells that Janardhan is delivering retribution. Rishita must name her father, nonetheless, Dev stops her. One thug come to Shiva and Raavi. The hooligan will get into mischief with Raavi. Shiva figures out free his fingers and beats the thug. He ties the hooligan up and goes out.

Gautam requests that Dhara and others return dwelling whereas Gautam and Dev will go to find Shiva and Raavi. He stated not utter a phrase to Suman. Dhara requests to convey Shiva and Raavi utterly safe. Gautam gestures and leaves with Dev. Dhara petitions God for Shiva and Dev.

Then the hooligan holds Raavi at weapon level and requests that Shiva free his man. Shiva liberates the thug. The thug thrashes Shiva and ties him.

