ENTERTAINMENT

Pandya Store 21st April 2021 Written Update Today Twist – TMT

Avatar
By
Posted on
Pandya Store 21st April 2021 Written Update Today Twist - firstpostofindia

Pandya Retailer twenty first April 2021 Episode Written Replace Serial By Star Plus. Learn Pandya Retailer 21 April 2021 (21/04/2021) Written Updates With TMT.com

Abstract Important Story: Pandya Retailer Important Story Nonetheless Has To Come Please Maintain On with us…

Newscast Reside Days: Monday To Friday

Television Present Language: Hindi

Present Start Replace: twenty first April 2021: (21/04/2021)

Learn Pandya Retailer 21 April 2021 Written Episode replace on Our Official website TMT.com. Now, Pandya Retailer twenty first April 2021 Written Episode Replace Begins with Shiva and Raavi look shocked. Shiva cautions Janardhan. The thug inquires as as to whether they need to execute each the younger woman and child.

Janardhan tells which younger woman, he requested to abduct simply Dev and Shiva. The hooligan speaks a younger woman was there with him, in order that they hijacked her too. The hooligan inquires as as to whether he ought to free the younger woman. Janardhan admonishes the thug and speaks that he’ll come and cuts the decision.

Kamini slaps Janardhan. She tells that Rishita beforehand embarrassed them and now he has completed seizing.

Janardhan tells that he’ll present a factor or two to the pandya household so no one got down to wreck with him. Kamini solidly speaks that she is going to take care of this matter and requests that he hush up. Prafula and Jagat go to Suman’s dwelling in search of Raavi. Suman inquires as to why they’re in search of Raavi.

Prafula tells that Raavi’s phone is turned off from morning. Suman turns Prafula’s ear and speaks that her kids have gone to the sanctuary and the phone is turned off so no one upset them.

Suman requests that they depart. Prafula sits exterior of the home and tells that she received’t depart till she meets Raavi.

on the Reverse facet, Ravi contends with Shiva. Kaminu calls the thugs and rigorously tells that the hooligans shouldn’t take Janardhan’s identify no matter whether or not they get captured. On the sanctuary, Dhara drops the puja plate by chance. Dhara feels unsteadiness. Gautam holds her. Dev offers Dhara water.

Gautam inquires as as to whether she’s wonderful. Dhara tells that she’s wonderful and requests Raavi and Shiva. Then Shiva figures out unfasten his legs and makes an attempt to determine get away. Reverse facet on the sanctuary, Gautam and Dev ensures Dhara that nothing will occur to Shiva and Shiva and Raavi will come. Dhara requests to name Shiva.

Raavi yells watching a reptile. Shiva stated her to not yell else the hooligans will come. Raavi will get terrified and conceals her face in Shiva’s chest. Different hand Krish illuminates Gautam, Dhara and others that he companion noticed a couple of thugs hijacking Shiva and Raavi.

Dev tells that Janardhan should’ve kidnapped them. Rishita protects Janardhan and speaks that he has nothing to do with Shiva and Raavi.

Dev tells that Janardhan is delivering retribution. Rishita must name her father, nonetheless, Dev stops her. One thug come to Shiva and Raavi. The hooligan will get into mischief with Raavi. Shiva figures out free his fingers and beats the thug. He ties the hooligan up and goes out.

Gautam requests that Dhara and others return dwelling whereas Gautam and Dev will go to find Shiva and Raavi. He stated not utter a phrase to Suman. Dhara requests to convey Shiva and Raavi utterly safe. Gautam gestures and leaves with Dev. Dhara petitions God for Shiva and Dev.

Then the hooligan holds Raavi at weapon level and requests that Shiva free his man. Shiva liberates the thug. The thug thrashes Shiva and ties him.

Subsequent-Day Present Replace: Pandya Retailer twenty second April 2021 Written Replace

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
42
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
39
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
37
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
35
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
The Internet of things The Internet of things
34
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
34
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
32
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
32
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
31
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
31
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top