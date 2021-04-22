Pandya Store 22nd April 2021 Written Episode Update: Gautam threatens Janardhan – TMT Updates

Pandya Retailer twenty second April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with Raavi crying. Shiva asks her to not cry, else a flood will happen. He closes eyes and reaches her. She seems at him. He tries to elevate her pallu. Raabta….performs… He seems at her and closes eyes. He holds her pallu by his enamel and makes it correct. They’ve an eyelock. Dhara, Rishita and Krish come residence. Prafulla asks the place is Raavi, inform me Dhara, did Shiva do something improper along with her, did he kill her. Suman asks Dhara the place are Shiva and Raavi. Dhara cries. Suman asks her to say the reality. Dhara says they didn’t attain the temple, Shiva’s bike was discovered on the highway aspect, somebody kidnapped them. They get shocked.

Gautam and Dev come to Janardhan’s home. Dev catches Janardhan. Gautam asks the place is my brother. Janardhan asks what. Gautam says Shiva and Raavi acquired kidnapped, you could have accomplished this, it’s best to have simply blessed your daughter, as an alternative doing all this. Janardhan says your store runs due to my enterprise, I’ll get your store locked, I’ll get the household on highway. Gautam says store isn’t imp than my brother, who’re you to offer me something, Lord offers it, I can’t depart you if something occurs to Shiva. Bua comes and says depart me. Dev says Janardhan will die if you happen to act good. Gautam says I can go to any extent for my brothers, I do know you, you’re respectable, how did you grow to be an excellent. Gautam says you shouldn’t play with my decency. Bua asks why would we kidnap Shiva, if we needed, we’d have kidnapped Dev, depart my brother. Gautam says I’ll file a police criticism. She says advantageous, I’ll see whom police believes. Gautam leaves Janardhan and says we each know the reality, I simply got here to speak, if Shiva and Raavi don’t come residence by night, I’ll include kerosene oil, I’ll burn you and your complete home, I swear. Gautam and Dev depart.

Suman asks what. Krish says my pal had seen their kidnapping. Prafulla cries and says I instructed you to not get Raavi married to Shiva, go and discover her. Suman says shut up, why would anybody kidnap Shiva. Dhara says settle down, Dev and Gautam have gone to search out them. Suman say name Gautam. Krish says he isn’t answering. Jagat consoles Prafulla. Krish asks them to settle down. Rishita asks Krish to offer his telephone, she has to speak to Dev. Krish calls Dev and says its not reachable. She prays for Dev.

Janardhan asks who did you threaten, is it straightforward to burn my home. Bua says you bought Shiva kidnapped as an alternative Dev. Janardhan says I’ll rectify my mistake. Bua says settle down, kidnapping matter is severe, I’ll deal with it now. Dev says we should always go to police station. Gautam says no, we’ve no proof towards them. Dev says I m certain Janardhan did this. Gautam says sure. Dev asks what lets do. Gautam says Shiva and Raavi are imp, Bua is MLA, we are able to’t file criticism with out proof, we’ve to control Janardhan, he’ll make us attain them, I’ve a plan to make him depart the home, you control him. Rishita asks shall I discuss to household. Dhara says they’re already upset, it gained’t be proper to speak to them. Suman says I m anxious. Dhara says Gautam and Dev had gone to search out them. Prafulla says I’ll file a criticism on the police station. Suman throws a stick at her. Dhara is available in entrance. Suman asks who requested you to return in between. She says my daughter acquired harm due to Prafulla. Dhara cries and thinks I can’t inform you who’s behind this kidnapping, else Rishita will fall in your sight.

Shiva says I acquired an thought, you open my hand ropes by your enamel, come on strive. She says I can’t open the rope. He says if you wish to keep alive, then open the rope. They argue. She tries to open the rope. Suman warns Prafulla. Jagat asks Prafulla to grasp. Shiva seems at Raavi.

Krish says what a plan, wonderful, Gautam has despatched me right here. Dev asks what are you doing. Krish calls Janardhan. He says boss, the lady has run away. Janardhan asks what. Krish says lady has run away. Dev says the lady we kidnapped has run away. Janardhan will get anxious. He says that lady has run away. Bua asks what. He says that lady has run away from there. Kalyani says now we’ll get trapped. Bua scolds her. She asks Janardhan about his goons, what had been they doing, name them, discover out. Janardhan calls the goons and will get quantity switched off. He says I’ll go and see. She says no, perhaps they’re making an attempt to border you. He says sure, I didn’t suppose so, perhaps my males are following that lady, that lady shouldn’t attain Gautam, I’ve to search out out, I’ll ship Pappu. He asks Pappu to go to godown and make the goons discuss to him. Shiva will get freed. Raavi smiles.



Shiva beats the goons and runs. Raavi falls there. Goon shoots at him. Dev comes there and beats the goon. Gautam, Krish additionally be a part of. The brothers combat the goons.

