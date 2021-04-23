Pandya Store 23rd April 2021 Written Episode Update – TMT Show Updates





Pandya Retailer twenty third April 2021 Episode begins with Raavi shouting free me additionally. Shiva thinks I can’t free her, else she will fall in peril, I’ve to take care of the goons first. She shouts for assist. Pappu involves the goons and says that woman has run away. Goon says she is inside. Janardhan calls Pappu. Pappu says the woman is right here. Janardhan says it means Kamini was proper. He asks him to alert the goons. He says its Gautam’s plan, he could be close to the godown. Shiva goes out. Raavi cries and says he actually left me, I didn’t assume he’s so egocentric. Shiva fights the goons. He hears Raavi shouting. He thinks she ruined my plan once more. He goes again. She sees him and shouts I hate you, you left me alone with the goons, I’ll by no means forgive you. Shiva says she hates me, catch me. He goes. Goons run after him and depart Raavi. Goon shoots at Shiva. Shiva hides. Dev, Gautam, Krish and Shiva include the sticks. They battle the goons. Dev frees Raavi.

Everybody waits at house. Prafulla goes and will get Raavi’s luggage. She says as soon as Raavi comes again, I cannot depart her alone with that Shiva. Dev asks are you discover Raavi. Raavi sees Shiva. She asks how did you allow me. She will get dizzy. Shiva holds her. He says Janardhan did this, I cannot depart him. Gautam says I do know that, take Raavi house. Shiva lifts her. Suman scolds Prafulla. Prafulla says I’ll take Raavi with me. Suman says if she goes, then she will’t come again once more. Gautam, Dev and Krish come house. Dhara asks the place are Shiva and Raavi. Rishita hugs and kisses Dev. She says I used to be so apprehensive for you. Shiva will get Raavi. Prafulla cries and says you killed her, I cannot depart you. Raavi will get aware. Raavi raises hand on Shiva. Dhara stops her.

Raavi scolds Shiva. She says I assumed you will have a very good individual in you, however no, you might be like individuals say about you. Dhara says my Shiva isn’t like that. Raavi says naming him Shiva doesn’t make him Shankar, stone is a stone, one has to drink poison to avoid wasting others, he married me and have become nice, he left me alone with the goons, he regards me his enemy, he acquired an opportunity to vent his enmity, he’s a creep. Suman stops her.

She says he isn’t any stone, his mum is alive, you all are illiterate and creeps, you’ll be able to’t worth him, get the lawyer, take divorce. Raavi will get shocked. Suman asks Prafulla to take Raavi alongside. Jagat says no. Suman says Shiva sacrificed his life needs and married Raavi, he saved her life, his title and existence are pure, nobody can stain his title, get the lawyer. Shiva says let it’s, no must name the lawyer, if she feels I didn’t save her life, then let her assume, I cannot make clear, its her determination if she needs to remain right here or not, she will depart. Suman asks Raavi to assume properly and determine. She says everybody will attempt to hold you content till you might be right here, assume properly. Dev says I’d haven’t believed this, he can by no means depart you alone in hassle, I do know him, he would have risked his life to avoid wasting you even when there was no drawback, you might be his spouse, he understands the that means of relations.

Dhara says Raavi, marriage will depend on love, respect and belief, I do know you each don’t have belief, one another since childhood, you want to belief him. Raavi asks how, he simply stored enmity with me since childhood. Dhara says relations can’t be constructed in a single day, issues take time, however we have now to provide an opportunity. Prafulla says sufficient, don’t give us Gyaan, I cannot let Raavi keep right here now, include me Raavi. Raavi stops. She recollects her marriage. She sees Shiva. Raavi says I acquired married on this home, I’ll face the issues, I cannot run away, Jagat inspired me to battle over all the issues, I can battle alone. Jagat says you’ll really feel that incorrect is going on with you, one can’t get such a family, Shiva and also you don’t love one another, even Gautam and Dhara didn’t have love between them, everybody provides their instance, I m positive that individuals will give Shiva and your instance additionally, overlook the previous, attempt to transfer on. Prafulla says don’t help her, we will depart. She cries. Jagat takes Prafulla. Suman asks Shiva who had kidnapped him. All of them take a look at Rishita. Rishita thinks why are they taking a look at me.



