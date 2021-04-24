Pandya Store 24th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Gautam gives a warning to Janardhan – TMT Updates

Pandya Retailer twenty fourth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with Gautam saying we don’t know who did this, we now have enmity with nobody. Suman says inform me while you discover out, I can’t depart the perpetrator, don’t know whose dangerous sight had caught us, we are going to go and do Kuldevi puja, we are going to go and keep in Kaka ji’s haveli, he lives in US, we are able to go there, inform Kanta. Dhara does support to Raavi’s wounds and asks are you wonderful. Raavi cries. Rishita makes an inventory. She asks Dev concerning the haveli. He says it belongs to Dada ji’s good friend, his household stays overseas, our household manages it, we are going to go there for puja. She says we can have our honeymoon. He says we’re going for puja, Suman is sending us there for welfare, your dad received Shiva and Raavi kidnapped, he didn’t do proper.

Shiva will get offended on Janardhan. Gautam and Dhara cease him. Shiva says Raavi and I got here alongside, what if subsequent time… another person will get kidnapped. Gautam says I’ll come alongside. Dhara says you additionally wish to go. Gautam says he takes our silence as weak point. She says I m not saying that, we are able to’t reply him the identical means, else Rishita will go away from us. Shiva says we are able to inform Janardhan what we now have his recording. Gautam asks do you’ve got the recording. Shiva says no, he doesn’t understand it. Gautam smiles and calls Janardhan to threaten concerning the recording. He says Shiva has made the recording, I’ve the proof in opposition to you, avoid my household else you and your sister will probably be gone. Janardhan is shocked. He thinks to maintain calm for a while. Gautam asks Shiva to return. Rishita defends her dad. Dev says he has completed this, you break all ties together with your dad. She says however Dev…

He says that is your loved ones, select between your dad and me. She says I broke all relations and got here right here for you, I can’t imagine that dad kidnapped them. Dev says reality gained’t change. She says wonderful, neglect it, why are we arguing now, its our first journey, promise me, you’ll spend time with me. He says we’re occurring household journey, we are able to’t spend time there. She asks can’t we spend time within the palace. He says we are going to spend alone time collectively, don’t get offended now, we are going to take pleasure in, we are going to do packing, come.

Shiva sees Raavi sleeping and thinks how will we spend complete life. He lifts her and makes her sleep nicely. She wakes up. He says I didn’t come to combat, take relaxation. She says you all the time hate me, I hate you too. Everybody boards the bus. Gautam asks Dhara to cease worrying now. Rishita asks Dev to smile, she is going to take selfies. Krish asks them to return within the entrance seat. Rishita says no, nook seat is ideal. Krish jokes.

Shiv and Raavi sit away. Dhara asks them why are they sitting away, they need to sit collectively, they’re going for puja. She asks Raavi to sit down with Shiva. Shiva and Raavi argue once more. Everybody seems to be on. Raavi turns and smiles. Shiva says you’re mendacity proper, rise up. Gautam asks what’s going to occur of them. Dhara says we now have to do one thing. She reminds outdated issues to Raavi. She says no matter Shiva does, you all the time stand by him proper. Shiva says I don’t want anybody’s assist, I can deal with it alone. Raavi says he left me alone with the goons, coward. Shiva asks are you Jhansi ki rani. Dhara asks him to sit down. Raavi says you all the time take his facet, he’s preventing with me. Shiva says I’ve no curiosity to speak to her. Dhara asks him to sit down again. She says don’t know what’s going to occur of them.

Krish asks them to sing. Shiva sings. Dev interrupts. Shiva argues with Dev about Raavi’s subject.



