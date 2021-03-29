Pandya Store 29th March 2021 Written Update Today Twist – firstpostofindia

ENTERTAINMENT

Pandya Store 29th March 2021 Written Update

Pandya Store
Pandya Store

Pandya Store 29th March 2021 Episode Written Update Serial By Star Plus.

Summary Main Story: Pandya Store Main Story Still Has To Come Please Hold On with us…

Newscast Live Days: Monday To Saturday

Current Begin Update: 29th March 2021:(29/03/2021)

Read Pandya Store 29 March 2021 Written Episode update on Our Official site Firstpostofindia.com. Now, Pandya Store 29th March 2021 Written Episode Update Starts with Dhara requests Janardhan to acknowledge Dev and Rishita’s collusion once more. Bua slaps her on various occasions and tosses her out of the house. Bua tells Dev and Rishita’s partnership won’t ever occur.

Gautam returns home and gets down on Dhara. Hardik comes there yelling Gautam. The last request him for what reason he’s irate. Hardik requests his opinion about his sister, she cherishes his family without question and continues to serve them day and night and it’s insufficient for them.

He inquires as to why he has sent Dhara to that thug’s home. Gautam doesn’t comprehend what he implies. Dev and Shiva come there. Hardik requests Gautam for what reason he requested that Dhara go to Janardhan’s home to discuss Dev and Rishita’s collusion when he has chosen to do Raavi and Dev’s marriage.

Another hand Dhara washes her face out in the open water tap. She cries recalling her affront at Janardhan’s home. Hardik tells the siblings that Dhara gets embarrassed at Janardhan’s home and Janardhan’s sister has tossed Dhara out of the house.

The siblings get stunned. Hardik further tells that he became more acquainted with from his one companion, who saw everything and has surged here to watch his sister, however, she’s not here. He adds that he raised Dhara as a princess, but since of Dev she confronted embarrassment and got whipped.

Dev and Shiva prevent an incensed Gautam from going to Janardhan’s home. Dev tells Dhara needs him most now and requests that he discover Dhara, and they will rebuff Janardhan.

Shiva faults Dev for Dhara’s condition. He genuinely extorted her that she has gone to that house. He adds that she confronted affronts for his bliss and he doesn’t need such a sibling. Shiva gets on his bicycle.

Dev goes along with him and concedes that he’s answerable for Dhara’s affront so he needs to dole out the retribution. Dhara is at the sanctuary crying. Gautam calls her. Dhara speaks her whereabouts and cries. Gautam speaks to Hardik to deal with his mother and ho goes to bring Dhara.

On another hand, Dev and Shiva arrive at Janardhan’s home. Rishita watches Dev and thinks he has come for her. Dev and Shiva beat up Janardhan’s men, and afterward, they go inside the house. They beat up Janardhan. Bua attempts to call the police, however, Dev discards the telephone. Kalyani and Keerti come there and look stunned. Shiva hits Janardhan requesting who slapped his babhi. Bua speaks she has slapped Dhara.

Shiva considers the worker and makes her slap bua on various occasions. Dev tells to Janardhan that he shouldn’t have offended his babhi. He would not like to wed his girl and cuts all his bind with her. Dev and Shiva affront him and leave.

Keerti discloses to Rishita that Dev has thumped their father. Rishita feels that he has accomplished for her. Her sister clears her that he has thumped their father for his babhi. Rishita actually upholds Dev and is sure that he will return to take her. He cherishes her without question.

Next-Day Show Update: Pandya Store 30th March 2021 Written Update

