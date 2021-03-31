Pandya Store 31st March 2021 Written Episode Update • Tele Serial Update

Pandya Store 31st March 2021 Written Episode Update, Written Update on teleserialupdates.com
Pandya Store 31st March 2021 Episode starts with Dhara stopping Shiva and telling him that Raavi is going to marry Dev. She asks him to see Raavi is crying. He says I can’t forget the truth, I recall the childhood seeing their faces, we lost our dad because of these people, I m not great like you all. Dhara says past can’t be changed, but its in our hands to change this bitterness. Shiva says I don’t feel Raavi is family, she is a bad dream. Raavi says I m a beautiful reality. Dhara asks him not to trouble Raavi again. Krish asks everyone to come for dance. Raavi goes to dance with Dev.
Shiva dances with her. Radha teri chunri…plays… Rishita sees Janardhan coming. She jumps over the wall and goes. She borrows someone’s phone and calls Dev. Dev doesn’t answer. Gautam and Dhara have a dance on Gerua song. Dev imagines Rishita. He sees Raavi and gets sad. He thinks why is my heart going towards Rishita. Rishita asks for Gautam’s house. The man asks did you come in Dev’s mehendi function. She worries. Shiva dances on aaj ki party….. Everyone dances. Rishita comes and shouts stop this marriage, I love Dev, Dev is just mine. Dev goes to Rishita. She hugs him. Raavi gets shocked. Dev says you have come Rishita…. I tried to get away from you, but I couldn’t, sorry Raavi I can’t do this marriage, I love Rishita.
Its Rishita’s dream. Janardhan’s man drags her out. Janardhan slaps her. Dev goes to see. Raavi stops him and hugs. Janardhan asks how dare you come here. He takes Rishita home. Shiva makes Dev ready for the marriage. Dev sits sad and thinks of Rishita. Shiva thinks Dev is so sad in his own marriage. Rishita says I won’t let Dev marry someone else. Kalyani slaps her. Shiva says I feel bad that Dev didn’t get his love. Krish says I don’t know to be happy for Dev’s marriage or get sad that his love story didn’t complete. Shiva says Gautam and Dhara are also sad, they are acting happy. Krish says Suman is away from this truth, we have to cheer up Dev. Kalyani says I will see how your love story grows. She locks Rishita. Janardhan asks his goon to guard the room. Shiva consoles Dev. He says Rishita’s family isn’t good. Raavi gets ready for her marriage and smiles.
Precap:
Kalyani asks Rishita to get ready for the marriage. Rishita says I won't go. Kalyani threatens her.