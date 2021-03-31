ENTERTAINMENT

Pandya Store 31st March 2021 Written Episode Update • Tele Serial Update

Avatar
By
Posted on
Pandya Store 31st March 2021 Written Episode Update • Tele Serial Update

Pandya Store 31st March 2021 Written Episode Update, Written Update on teleserialupdates.com

Pandya Store 31st March 2021 Episode starts with Dhara stopping Shiva and telling him that Raavi is going to marry Dev. She asks him to see Raavi is crying. He says I can’t forget the truth, I recall the childhood seeing their faces, we lost our dad because of these people, I m not great like you all. Dhara says past can’t be changed, but its in our hands to change this bitterness. Shiva says I don’t feel Raavi is family, she is a bad dream. Raavi says I m a beautiful reality. Dhara asks him not to trouble Raavi again. Krish asks everyone to come for dance. Raavi goes to dance with Dev.

Shiva dances with her. Radha teri chunri…plays… Rishita sees Janardhan coming. She jumps over the wall and goes. She borrows someone’s phone and calls Dev. Dev doesn’t answer. Gautam and Dhara have a dance on Gerua song. Dev imagines Rishita. He sees Raavi and gets sad. He thinks why is my heart going towards Rishita. Rishita asks for Gautam’s house. The man asks did you come in Dev’s mehendi function. She worries. Shiva dances on aaj ki party….. Everyone dances. Rishita comes and shouts stop this marriage, I love Dev, Dev is just mine. Dev goes to Rishita. She hugs him. Raavi gets shocked. Dev says you have come Rishita…. I tried to get away from you, but I couldn’t, sorry Raavi I can’t do this marriage, I love Rishita.

Its Rishita’s dream. Janardhan’s man drags her out. Janardhan slaps her. Dev goes to see. Raavi stops him and hugs. Janardhan asks how dare you come here. He takes Rishita home. Shiva makes Dev ready for the marriage. Dev sits sad and thinks of Rishita. Shiva thinks Dev is so sad in his own marriage. Rishita says I won’t let Dev marry someone else. Kalyani slaps her. Shiva says I feel bad that Dev didn’t get his love. Krish says I don’t know to be happy for Dev’s marriage or get sad that his love story didn’t complete. Shiva says Gautam and Dhara are also sad, they are acting happy. Krish says Suman is away from this truth, we have to cheer up Dev. Kalyani says I will see how your love story grows. She locks Rishita. Janardhan asks his goon to guard the room. Shiva consoles Dev. He says Rishita’s family isn’t good. Raavi gets ready for her marriage and smiles.


Precap:

Pandya Store 1st April 2021 31st March 2021 Written Episode Update Precap :Kalyani asks Rishita to get ready for the marriage. Rishita says I won’t go. Kalyani threatens her.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
405
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
370
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
362
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
360
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
357
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
323
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
315
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
313
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
299
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
270
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top