Pandya Store 3rd April 2021 Written Episode Update – Telly Show Updates

Pandya Store 3rd April 2021 Episode starts with Dev and Raavi sitting in the mandap. Pandit begins the rituals. Rishita runs away from the house. Janardhan welcomes the groom. Bua asks Kalyani to get Rishita in the mandap. Raavi asks Shiva to sit in the mandap since she doesn’t have any Nanand. Anita does the gathbandhan. Gautam sees her and recalls her words. Pandit tells the rituals. Kalyani goes to room and doesn’t see Rishita. She gets shocked. Shiva signs Prafulla about Suman’s bangles. Dev and Raavi take the marriage wounds. Rishita is on the way.
She takes lift by asking some man. She comes to Dev’s house. She shouts stop this marriage, this marriage can’t happen. Everyone gets shocked. Kalyani says Rishita has run away. Bua is shocked. Rishita says you made love vows to me, how can you marry someone, I m Dev’s would be wife and this house’s Bahu. Raavi gets shocked and sees Dev. Prafulla gets angry on Rishita. Suman asks what are you saying about my son, Raavi is my bahu, get out of here. Rishita says truth won’t change, Dev loves me. Suman says shut up, my sons don’t secretly love anyone.
Rishita hugs Dev and asks him to say truth. Prafulla scolds her. Rishita says Dhara didn’t wish me and Dev to marry, so she is getting him married to someone else. Dhara says spare my Dev, go away. Rishita says why shall I go, its between Dev and me. She asks Dev to say the truth, she will die without her. Prafulla drags her outside. Dev says leave her hand, she is saying the truth, we love each other. Everyone is shocked. Raavi looks at Dhara. Dhara cries. Prafulla asks Dhara to say, did she know everything. Dhara says yes, its true.
Suman asks why did you lie to me, why did you cheat me Dhara. Dev says Rishita and I wanted to get married, I never thought of marrying Raavi. Prafulla asks is this marriage a joke, you have played with her emotions. She says Dhara, you took revenge. She asks Suman did she get happy by taking revenge. Jagat begs to Dhara. He says I will die today if this marriage doesn’t happen, Raavi will die. Raavi cries. Jagat says get Raavi married to Dev, Dev can’t marry anyone else. Rishita says Dev will just marry me. Gautam says go away, Dev and Raavi’s marriage will happen here, I will call the police. Rishita says I will see how it happens, I will not step back.
