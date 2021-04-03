ENTERTAINMENT

Pandya Store 3rd April 2021 Written Episode Update – Telly Show Updates

Avatar
By
Posted on
Pandya Store 3rd April 2021 Written Episode Update - Telly Show Updates


Pandya Store 3rd April 2021 Written Episode Update, Written Update on tellyshowupdates.com

Pandya Store 3rd April 2021 Episode starts with Dev and Raavi sitting in the mandap. Pandit begins the rituals. Rishita runs away from the house. Janardhan welcomes the groom. Bua asks Kalyani to get Rishita in the mandap. Raavi asks Shiva to sit in the mandap since she doesn’t have any Nanand. Anita does the gathbandhan. Gautam sees her and recalls her words. Pandit tells the rituals. Kalyani goes to room and doesn’t see Rishita. She gets shocked. Shiva signs Prafulla about Suman’s bangles. Dev and Raavi take the marriage wounds. Rishita is on the way.

She takes lift by asking some man. She comes to Dev’s house. She shouts stop this marriage, this marriage can’t happen. Everyone gets shocked. Kalyani says Rishita has run away. Bua is shocked. Rishita says you made love vows to me, how can you marry someone, I m Dev’s would be wife and this house’s Bahu. Raavi gets shocked and sees Dev. Prafulla gets angry on Rishita. Suman asks what are you saying about my son, Raavi is my bahu, get out of here. Rishita says truth won’t change, Dev loves me. Suman says shut up, my sons don’t secretly love anyone.

Rishita hugs Dev and asks him to say truth. Prafulla scolds her. Rishita says Dhara didn’t wish me and Dev to marry, so she is getting him married to someone else. Dhara says spare my Dev, go away. Rishita says why shall I go, its between Dev and me. She asks Dev to say the truth, she will die without her. Prafulla drags her outside. Dev says leave her hand, she is saying the truth, we love each other. Everyone is shocked. Raavi looks at Dhara. Dhara cries. Prafulla asks Dhara to say, did she know everything. Dhara says yes, its true.

Suman asks why did you lie to me, why did you cheat me Dhara. Dev says Rishita and I wanted to get married, I never thought of marrying Raavi. Prafulla asks is this marriage a joke, you have played with her emotions. She says Dhara, you took revenge. She asks Suman did she get happy by taking revenge. Jagat begs to Dhara. He says I will die today if this marriage doesn’t happen, Raavi will die. Raavi cries. Jagat says get Raavi married to Dev, Dev can’t marry anyone else. Rishita says Dev will just marry me. Gautam says go away, Dev and Raavi’s marriage will happen here, I will call the police. Rishita says I will see how it happens, I will not step back.


Precap:

Pandya Store 15th March 2021 Written Episode Update Precap :Dhara asks Shiva to give her what she asks for. Shiva asks her to just order. Dhara says accept Raavi and marry her. Everyone gets shocked.

Read Online Pandya Store 3rd April 2021 Written Episode . Today Latest New Full Episode Serial ByStar PlusIndian Drama Serial Pandya Store Complete Show Full Written Update, Written Update of Pandya Store 3rd April 2021.

Telecast Date:3rd April 2021
Distributed By :Star Plus And Hotstar

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
530
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
508
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
494
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
492
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
489
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
482
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
454
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
453
LATEST

Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
438
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe
Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops
436
LATEST

Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top