Pandya Store 3rd April 2021 Written Update: Raavi is heartbroken – Tellyexpress

Pandya Store 3rd April 2021 Written Update on TellyExpress.com
The episode starts with Dev and Raavi exchange garlands and sit on the mandap. Other hand Rishita is shown running. At Janardhan’s house the priest asks to call Rishita. Raavi calls Shiva and asks him to sit beside her as Dev doesn’t have any sister. Prafula asks Anita to toe the gathbandhan. Anita recollects her broken wedding with Gautam and looks at him. The priest asks Dev and Raavi to stand up to perform the seven vows. Kalyani gets shocked knowing Rishita escaped through the window. Shiva tells Prafula that he will get Suman’s bangle back. Dev and Raavi takes the seven vows. Rishita is running. She reaches the wedding venue and shouts stop the wedding, the marriage can’t happen. All looks at her baffled.
Bua comes to Kalyani and asks where Rishita is. Kalyani says that she run away. Bua is shocked. She says what she will answer the groom. Rishita asks Dev he promised to marry her then how he can marry someone else. Prafula shouts who she’s. Suman asks her to leave the palce. Rishita says that she won’t leave. She’s Dev’s to be wife, and this family’s to be daughter-in-law. Suman asks what rubbish she’s talking. She says Raavi is her daughter-in-law and asks her to leave before her sons throw her out.
Rishita says the truth is Dev loves her which shocks Suman and Raavi. Suman says that her son isn’t like that. Rishita goes to Dev and hugs him. She asks him to tell the truth to everyone. She asks how long he will be silent, if he doesn’t marry her, she will die. Prafula shuts Rishita, and asks Dhara what’s all this. Rishita says that she will tell. Dhara doesn’t want her and Dev’s marriage happen, and blames her for Dev’s situation. Dhara requests Rishita to leave else her dad will kill Dev. Rishita refuses to leave and says it’s between her and Dev.
Rishita goes to Dev and asks him to speak. She left her family for him. He doesn’t have the courage to confess the truth and pleads with him to speak. Prafula scolds and drags her out. Dev shouts leave her hand shocking his family. He says that Rishita is right, they have known each other since 2 years and are in love. Raavi is shattered. She looks towards Dhara. Prafula goes to Dhara and asks if she knows about Dev and Rishita’s love. Dhara admits it’s true.
Suman says that she had doubt they all are hiding something from her, she even asked them. She says to Dhara she lied to her and asks why she betrayed her trust. Dev says Dhara isn’t at fault. He wanted to marry Rishita. He never thought about marrying Raavi. Prafula says Dev played with Raavi’s feelings. He used to roam with her now refusing to marry her. Raavi removes the garland.
Prafula says that Dhara and Suman are taking revenge on her. Jagat says that he will die and Raavi will die if the marriage doesn’t happen and begs Dhara to do Dev’s marriage with Raavi. Rishita says with determination that Dev will marry her, and she will not let him marry anyone else. Gautam says it’s enough. He says Dev will marry Raavi and asks Rishita to leave else he will call the police. Rishita says that he can even call the army force, but she won’t back off
The episode ends.
Precap: Dhara beg shiva to marry Raavi shocking everyone.
Click to read: